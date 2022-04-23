Beijing on alert after Covid-19 cases discovered in school

China

UNB/AP
23 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 02:02 pm

Related News

Beijing on alert after Covid-19 cases discovered in school

UNB/AP
23 April, 2022, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 23 April, 2022, 02:02 pm
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak walk past flower installations set up to mark the upcoming Labour Day holiday, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. File Photo: China Daily via Reuters
People wearing face masks following the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak walk past flower installations set up to mark the upcoming Labour Day holiday, at Tiananmen Square in Beijing, China April 29, 2020. File Photo: China Daily via Reuters

Beijing is on alert after 10 middle school students tested positive for Covid-19 on Friday, in what city officials said was an initial round of testing.
City officials suspended classes in the school for a week following the positive test results. The Chinese capital also reported four other confirmed cases on Friday that were counted separately.
Mainland China reported 24,326 new community-transmitted infections on Saturday, with the vast majority of them asymptomatic cases in Shanghai, where enforcement of a strict "zero-Covid" strategy has drawn global attention.
China has doubled down on the approach even in face of the highly transmissible omicron variant. The zero-Covid policy warded off many deaths and widespread outbreaks when faced with less transmissible variants through mass testing and strict lockdowns where people could not leave their homes.
But recent developments in Shanghai have led some to question whether the strategy is worth the tradeoffs. Many residents in the city have struggled to get adequate food supplies during a lockdown this month, while some were also unable to get drugs or medical attention. Some elderly people died after an outbreak at an hospital led medical staff to be quarantined.
The country is now facing its worst outbreak since the beginning of the pandemic in the central city of Wuhan.
Local media reported that in Beijing's Chaoyang district, the government ordered the suspension of in-person after-school activities and classes. The city government is now conducting a round of mass testing to look for more cases.
In Shanghai, city officials reported 12 new deaths Saturday, all elderly patients with underlying illnesses.

Coronavirus chronicle

COVID-19 / Beijing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A pair of Hill Mynas. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Hill Myna nesting: Hopefully, out of reach of the pet-traders

3h | Panorama
The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

The economy of Bangladesh: Not yet out of the woods

5h | Panorama
Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

Royals at night: Toyota Crown sehri meet 2022

3h | Wheels
Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

Preventive maintenance: Car liquids you need to change regularly

3h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

Technological innovation to replace old batteries

3h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Black money whitening scope yet to bear fruit

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Sharbat-E-Mohabbat!

5h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Eid shopping 2022: Facebook influencing clothing choices

5h | Videos

Most Read

1
Why brain drain is set to rise
Migration

Why brain drain is set to rise

2
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina jointly inaugurate a major road named after former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Mujibur Rahman during an agreement signing ceremony in New Delhi on April 8, 2017 via Foreign Policy
Analysis

The US should stop nickel and diming India and Bangladesh

3
photo: Bayezid Hasan, Coca-Cola Bangladesh
Splash

Bulbuli: Rituraj and Nandita’s journey to Coke Studio Bangla

4
Phot: Collected
Telecom

BTCL launches pre-paid telephone, internet bundle service

5
Photo: Collected
Economy

Rod, scrap market stagnates 

6
We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?
Energy

We have gas reserve for 10 years only – then what?