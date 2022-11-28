BBC says Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at Shanghai protest

China

Reuters
28 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 03:09 pm

Related News

BBC says Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists at Shanghai protest

Reuters
28 November, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 28 November, 2022, 03:09 pm
Police officers stand behind barricades and cordon at the site where a protest against COVID-19 curbs took place the night before, following the deadly Urumqi fire, in Shanghai, China November 27, 2022. REUTERS/Josh Horwitz/File Photo
Police officers stand behind barricades and cordon at the site where a protest against COVID-19 curbs took place the night before, following the deadly Urumqi fire, in Shanghai, China November 27, 2022. REUTERS/Josh Horwitz/File Photo

The BBC said on Sunday Chinese police assaulted one of its journalists covering a protest in Shanghai and detained him for several hours, but China disputed the account and said he had not identified himself as a reporter.

"The BBC is extremely concerned about the treatment of our journalist Ed Lawrence, who was arrested and handcuffed while covering the protests in Shanghai," a spokesperson for the British public service broadcaster said in a statement.

"He was held for several hours before being released. During his arrest, he was beaten and kicked by the police. This happened while he was working as an accredited journalist."

Speaking in Beijing, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said the BBC's statement did not reflect what had happened, and that he did not identify himself as a reporter or show his press credentials.

"According to our understanding, the BBC's statement is not true. According to authorities in Shanghai the journalist in question did not reveal his journalist identity at the time, he did not openly show his foreign press card," Zhao said.

"When the incident happened, law enforcement personnel asked people to leave, and when certain people did not cooperate they were taken away from the scene."

Foreign reporters in China are required to carry a government-issued card identifying themselves as accredited journalists when covering news events.

Shanghai is one of a number of Chinese cities that have seen protests over stringent Covid restrictions, which flared in recent days following a deadly fire in the country's far west.

Footage on social media showed a man whom other journalists identified as Lawrence being arrested by men in police uniforms.

The BBC, in its statement before the Chinese ministry comment, said it had not been given a credible explanation for Lawrence's detention.

"We have had no official explanation or apology from the Chinese authorities, beyond a claim by the officials who later released him that they had arrested him for his own good in case he caught Covid from the crowd," the BBC said.

World+Biz

BBC journalist / China Covid outbreak / China Covid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

With 110 years of global expertise, Whirlpool comes to Bangladesh

3h | Brands
Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

Armani Si: Fragrance that will never go unnoticed

3h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

MIB Spirit: A piece of Bangladesh strapped to your shoulders

4h | Brands
Waste collectors working for the Sreepur municipality say more than 1,000kg of waste is dumped daily into the lowland. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Who will rein in industrial pollution in Gazipur?

6h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Photo: TBS

The film that changed box office calculations

2h | Videos
France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

France breaks curse with Mbappe magic

17h | Videos
How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

How Messi saved Argentina's World Cup dream!

17h | Videos
Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

Having wonderful time after ending marriage: Actor Shimul

19h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Ghanim Al Muftah: The boy who stole the show in WC opening ceremony alongside Morgan Freeman

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

6
Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman
Health

Top doctor loses registration for wrong surgery on woman