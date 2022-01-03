Bangladeshi students in China organise environment protection campaign

In a bid to create awareness among international students and encourage more people to participate in activities protecting the environment, Lei Feng International Volunteer Team of Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics recently organised a day-long awareness campaign in China's Jiangxi province.

With the theme "Everyone participates in environmental protection and builds a green earth" – the initiative took place in the Meiling mountain tourist area of Nanchang city on Sunday.

With the overall support and cooperation of the university's Overseas Education School, members of the voluntary team held various activities on that day.

Around 15 people, all international students studying at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics, participated in the event.

During campaign, volunteers distributed environmental protection awareness leaflets to the locals as well as to the tourists. They also collected waste and cleaned the tourist and mountain areas.

Mohammad Saiyedul Islam whose Chinese name is Wudi, a Bangladeshi student doing his PhD at the university, was the one who first took initiative to form the concerned voluntary organization.

He said, "As human beings, everyone has a responsibility towards society. We are all members of a family called earth and many of its resources are especially vulnerable because they are influenced by human actions across different countries.

"We created awareness among people for environmental protection. Local Chinese people and tourists also appreciated and participated in our effort."

The members of the volunteering team said Lei Feng was a People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldier who became a household name and cultural icon in China.

He is an icon of volunteers in all countries.

When we think of Li Feng, we think of selflessness, humility, dedication, modesty, and commitment. We want to spread Lei Feng's sprits and deeds to the rest of the world by doing good and meaningful works, they added.

Lei Feng International Volunteer Team started its journey with a group of enterprising and enthusiastic young people studying at the Jiangxi University of Finance and Economics from different countries with the slogan of "For a Smile."

This volunteer team works for children with special needs, orphans, old aged people, environmental protection awareness, career development of students, and so on.