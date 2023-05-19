11 killed as vehicle plunges off cliff in China

China

BSS/AFP
19 May, 2023, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 19 May, 2023, 02:35 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

A vehicle in southern China careened off a cliff on Friday, killing 11 passengers, state media reported.

The accident occurred at around 6:30 am (2230 GMT Thursday) in Guangxi province when the vehicle carrying 14 people fell into a pool of water, according to CCTV.

A preliminary confirmation showed that apart from three survivors, the remaining 11 people on board were killed in the crash.

"On-site rescue efforts and an investigation into the accident are ongoing," according to the report.

Initial findings on a possible cause were not yet published.

The location of the crash was in a hilly region near China's border with Vietnam.

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

In January, 19 people died and 20 were injured in a road traffic accident in the country's eastern Jiangxi province.

