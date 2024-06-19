US approves $360 million arms sale to Taiwan for missiles, drones

Asia

Reuters
19 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:06 am

Related News

US approves $360 million arms sale to Taiwan for missiles, drones

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing

Reuters
19 June, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 19 June, 2024, 11:06 am
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, January 8, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo
The Pentagon logo is seen behind the podium in the briefing room at the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia, US, January 8, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Al Drago/File Photo

The US State Department has approved the possible sale to Taiwan of drones and missiles for an estimated $360 million, the Pentagon's Defense Security Cooperation Agency said.

The United States is bound by law to provide Chinese-claimed Taiwan with the means to defend itself despite the lack of formal diplomatic ties, to the constant anger of Beijing.

China has been stepping up military pressure against Taiwan, including staging war games around the island last month after the inauguration of Lai Ching-te as president.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The sale "will help improve the security of the recipient and assist in maintaining political stability, military balance, and economic progress in the region", the Pentagon agency said in separate statements on Tuesday in the United States.

The sale includes Switchblade 300 anti-personnel and anti-armour loitering munitions and related equipment for an estimated cost of $60.2 million, and ALTIUS 600M-V drones and related equipment for an estimated cost of $300 million, the agency added. Loitering munitions are small guided missiles that can fly around a target area until they are directed to attack.

Taiwan's defence ministry expressed its thanks, especially for US efforts to increase arms sales to the island. Taiwan has repeatedly complained of delayed deliveries.

"In the face of the Chinese communists' frequent military operations around Taiwan, these US-agreed-to arms sales items will have the ability to detect and strike in real time, and can respond quickly to enemy threats," it said in a statement.

Peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait require goodwill from China, the ministry added. 

"It is hoped that the People's Liberation Army will stop its oppressive military operations around Taiwan and jointly contribute to regional stability."

Top News / World+Biz / USA

United States (US) / Arms sales / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Freepik

My songs of sleepless nights

14h | Features
From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

From 'Hobar Ekkhan' to 'Returning Home': The tales of Eid advertisements

16h | Features
Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

17h | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

20h | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

Chandmoni Balika Kalyan Kendro is the shelter of Orphan Children's

1h | Videos
Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

Do fishermen understand the language of the deep sea?

13h | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

1d | Videos