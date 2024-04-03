Top Thai court accepts case seeking to dissolve reformist party

Asia

AFP/BSS
03 April, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:58 pm

Related News

Top Thai court accepts case seeking to dissolve reformist party

The party upended the kingdom's political order in last year's May election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, business monopolies and to amend the lese-majeste laws

AFP/BSS
03 April, 2024, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 03 April, 2024, 12:58 pm
Photo: UNB
Photo: UNB

Thailand's Constitutional Court agreed Wednesday to hear a case seeking the dissolution of the reformist Move Forward Party over their campaign pledge to reform the kingdom's tough royal defamation laws.

The party upended the kingdom's political order in last year's May election, scoring the most votes after a campaign promising reform of the military, business monopolies and to amend the lese-majeste laws.

But their audacious bid shocked the Thai establishment and ended with them locked out of a coalition government following months of political and legal wrangling.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Last month, the Election Commission (EC) agreed "unanimously" to petition the Constitutional Court to dissolve MFP over the party's campaign pledge to reform the kingdom's tough royal insult laws.

In a statement, the Constitutional Court said Wednesday it "accepts this request for ruling".

It added the party has 15 days to submit evidence.

It follows another court decision in January that ruled MFP's campaign pledge over the lese-majeste laws amounted to an attempt to overthrow the constitutional monarchy.

Thailand has a history of political parties being wound up by judicial intervention, including MFP's forerunner the Future Forward Party (FFP), which was dissolved in 2020 over finance issues.

Despite winning most seats, MFP was excluded from the coalition that formed the government, and then-leader Pita Limjaroenrat was blocked from becoming prime minister.

World+Biz

thailand

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

Learn a new language F.A.S.T

1h | Pursuit
As night progresses, people flock to the numerous eateries and restaurants of Puran Dhaka to have Sehri. Clothing factories and tailoring shops in the area are also running in full swing for upcoming Eid. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Into the nocturnal world of Puran Dhaka in Ramadan

4h | Panorama
These houses are capable of withstanding climatic shocks without deformation; they are also cost-effective. Photo: Courtesy

Reducing climate vulnerability by building climate-resilient housing in coastal areas

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

Hill products are available at the stalls of women entrepreneurs

1h | Videos
Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

Update on the Bangabandhu Stadium after one year of reconstruction

15h | Videos
The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

The High Court has suspended the sentence of Imran Khan's Tosakhana case

17h | Videos
Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

Attack on the Iranian embassy: is the world moving towards a regional war?

19h | Videos