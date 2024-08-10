Thailand's disbanded opposition regroups in new anti-establishment party

Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a member of the now disbanded opposition Move Forward Party, reacts before a press conference to announce a new political party in Bangkok, Thailand, August 9, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand's disbanded opposition Move Forward unveiled a new political vehicle on Friday that will be the biggest party in parliament, promising to advance reforms and a controversial plan to amend a law that protects the monarchy from criticism.

The anti-establishment Move Forward, which won most seats in the last election but was blocked from forming a government, was dissolved by the Constitutional Court on Wednesday, which ruled its campaign to reform a law on royal insults risked undermining the constitutional monarchy.

All 143 surviving lawmakers have joined the new party under the leadership of 37-year-old Natthaphong Ruengpanyawut, a former cloud software executive who was involved in the innovative digital campaign strategy that earned Move Forward massive youth and urban support.

"We will carry on Move Forward's ideology. The mission for me and the party is to create a government for change in 2027," Natthaphong said, referring to the next election.

The dissolution, which was criticised by major western countries, was the latest salvo in a two-decade battle for power that has pit Thailand's conservative establishment and royalist military against political parties with mass appeal.

Move Forward's disruptive, liberal agenda made it some powerful enemies, taking on entrenched interests with plans that include reforming the military and dismantling business monopolies worth billions of dollars.

Its bid to amend a law on royal insults was its undoing, riling influential generals and royalists with far-reaching connections, who see the monarchy as sacrosanct.

'THE ESTABLISHMENT WON'T STOP'

Though the court in January ordered Move Forward to drop its campaign to amend article 112, as the lese-majeste law is known, Natthaphong said the new party would revive it but tread carefully.

The law is one of the world's strictest of its kind, with up to 15 years imprisonment for each perceived insult of the Thai crown. Hundreds of people have been prosecuted under the law in recent years, which the palace typically does not comment on.

"We propose to amend article 112 to ensure that this law is not a political tool used to abuse others, but we won't be careless," Natthaphong said.

"We will continue to push for the improvement and fixing of this law, which is still problematic."

The People's Party is the third incarnation of the progressive Future Forward party, which was dissolved for a campaign finance violation in 2020, triggering nationwide anti-government protests.

The English name People's Party was commonly used by the Khana Ratsadon, which launched a 1932 revolution that ended the Thailand's absolute monarchy.

Titipol Phakdeewanich, a political science professor at Ubon Ratchathani University, said it was clear the new party would be on a collision course with Thailand's old elite, regardless of whether they pursue changes to article 112.

"The party will continue to be a thorn in the establishment's side, which means they will find whatever ways to bring the party down again. The establishment won't stop," Titipol said.

"But it doesn't mean that they will be successful in hurting the popularity of this party. The conservative side also has no clear vehicle to compete with this movement on the popularity front."