Thailand passes marriage equality bill, first in Southeast Asia

Asia

Reuters
18 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 05:13 pm

Related News

Thailand passes marriage equality bill, first in Southeast Asia

The bill comes after more than two decades of effort from activists and politicians, after previous drafts did not reach parliament

Reuters
18 June, 2024, 05:10 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 05:13 pm
Members of the LGBTQ+ community arrive ahead of the passing of the marriage equality bill in its second and third readings by the Senate, which will effectively make Thailand Asia&#039;s third territory to legalise same-sex unions, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa
Members of the LGBTQ+ community arrive ahead of the passing of the marriage equality bill in its second and third readings by the Senate, which will effectively make Thailand Asia's third territory to legalise same-sex unions, in Bangkok, Thailand, June 18, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Chalinee Thirasupa

Thailand's Senate passed the final reading of a marriage equality law on Tuesday, paving the way for it to become the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex couples.

The bill comes after more than two decades of effort from activists and politicians, after previous drafts did not reach parliament.

With the support of nearly all lawmakers in the upper house, the law next needs royal approval. It will come into force 120 days after it is published in the royal gazette.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

LGBT advocates called the move a "monumental step forward," as Thailand would be the first nation in Southeast Asia to enact marriage equality legislation and the third territory in Asia, after Nepal and Taiwan.

"We are very proud to make history," said Plaifah Kyoka Shodladd, member of a parliamentary committee on same-sex marriage. 

"Today love triumphed prejudice ... after fighting for more than 20 years, today we can say that this country has marriage equality."

Lawmakers and activists were seen celebrating in Thailand's parliament, waving rainbow flags and smiling, with some raising their fists in solidarity with the LGBT community. 

Thailand, one of Asia's most popular tourist destinations, is already known for its vibrant LGBT culture and tolerance.

At the start of June, thousands of revellers and activists paraded through the streets of Bangkok and were joined by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, who wore a rainbow shirt to celebrate Pride Month.

"This would underscore Thailand's leadership in the region in promoting human rights and gender equality," the Civil Society Commission of marriage equality, activists and LGBTQI couples said in a statement.

Top News / World+Biz

thailand / marriage equality bill / gay marriage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Daniel has been driving rickshaws in the summer in Denmark’s Copenhagen for about 5 years now. Photo: Md Shariful Islam/ TBS 

Let’s take a rickshaw ride this summer, but in Denmark!

31m | Features
A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

3h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

1d | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

22h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

1d | Videos