Taiwan reports Chinese 'combat patrol', Beijing vows to hunt independence 'diehards'

Asia

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 01:35 pm

Related News

Taiwan reports Chinese 'combat patrol', Beijing vows to hunt independence 'diehards'

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has made no secret of its dislike of President Lai Ching-te, whom it views as a "separatist", and staged two days of war games after he took office last month

Reuters
26 June, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 26 June, 2024, 01:35 pm
Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
Chinese and Taiwanese flags are seen in this illustration, August 6, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

Taiwan's defence ministry said on Wednesday that China had carried out another "joint combat readiness patrol" near the island, as Beijing said it would track down and punish "diehard" independence supporters wherever they are.

China, which views democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, has made no secret of its dislike of President Lai Ching-te, whom it views as a "separatist", and staged two days of war games after he took office last month.

Last week, China threatened to execute "diehard" Taiwan independence separatists in extreme cases, a further ramping up of tensions that drew condemnation from Lai and his government, as well as the United States.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Taiwan's defence ministry said that starting at 7 am (2300GMT) on Wednesday, it had detected 26 Chinese military aircraft, including J-16 fighters, operating to the north, centre and south of Taiwan, carrying out a "joint combat readiness patrol" with Chinese warships.

Taiwan frequently reports such missions, part of a pattern of what it says is Chinese harassment that has escalated in the past four years.

China's defence ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Speaking at a regular news briefing in Beijing, a spokesperson for China's Taiwan Affairs Office said the government had the legal right to protect the country's territorial integrity, defending last week's new guidelines to punish what Beijing views as separatism.

"National law enforcement and judicial organs will pursue all Taiwan independence diehards who test the law to the end no matter where they are and severely punish them in accordance with the law," Zhu Fenglian told reporters.

China will enforce "precision punishments", but the guidelines do not involve the majority of Taiwanese people, she added.

"The state punishes the crimes of secession and incitement to secession by 'Taiwan independence' diehards in accordance with the law. There is a solid legal foundation and sufficient legal basis for this," Zhu said.

Chinese courts have no jurisdiction in Taiwan and it is not clear how China could seek to enforce any judgements outside its borders.

Lai has repeatedly offered talks with China but been rebuffed. He rejects Beijing's sovereignty claims and says only Taiwan's people can decide their future.

Top News / World+Biz

Taiwan / China / Taiwan-China tensions

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

What’s on your plate? The CEO Edition

3h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

How to deal with a noisy coworker

3h | Pursuit
Although they can swim, Russell’s Vipers prefer dry spaces; small bushes and grass forests are their natural habitats. Photo: Collected

Where should you release a rescued Russell's Viper?

4h | Panorama
Photo: AFP

Room practice captain and a shaving foam all-rounder

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

What Porimoni and Peya said about Saklayen

23m | Videos
How did the 4 convicts escape?

How did the 4 convicts escape?

1h | Videos
World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

World’s best airline for 2024 named by Skytrax

2h | Videos
The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

The US advises Israel to avoid tensions with Lebanon

4h | Videos