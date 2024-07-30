Taiwan president warns on China, pushes defence self-reliance

Asia

Reuters
30 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 12:53 pm

Related News

Taiwan president warns on China, pushes defence self-reliance

Taiwan will also work hard to promote regional peace and stability, Lai told a conference in Taipei aimed at coordinating the policies of democratic governments towards China

Reuters
30 July, 2024, 12:50 pm
Last modified: 30 July, 2024, 12:53 pm
Solider miniatures are seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo
Solider miniatures are seen in front of displayed Chinese and Taiwanese flags in this illustration taken, April 11, 2023. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/ File Photo

China's threat to any individual country is a threat to the world, Taiwan President Lai Ching-te said on Tuesday, adding  that the island will continue to work hard to promote defensive self-reliance and foreign arms purchases. 

Taiwan will also work hard to promote regional peace and stability, Lai told a conference in Taipei aimed at coordinating the policies of democratic governments towards China. 

China, which views the democratically governed island as its territory, has been staging regular military exercises for years to pressure Taipei to accept Beijing's claim of sovereignty, despite Taiwan's strong objections.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"I'd like to stress that China's threat to any individual country is a threat to the world," Lai told the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (IPAC) conference in Taipei, a group with ties to an international network of several hundred politicians critical of China.

"Taiwan will do its best to put out a democratic protection umbrella with our democratic partners to keep them away from the threat of authoritarianism."

IPAC said in a statement that eight lawmakers in at least five countries reported receiving emails and phone calls from Chinese officials prior to their departure for Taiwan.

"IPAC deplores and condemns the PRC's attempt to interfere in its annual summit," the group said in a statement, referring to the People's Republic of China. "Democratically elected lawmakers are free to visit and support causes of their choosing. This is the normal exercise of their rights and responsibilities as elected officials."

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Taiwan China / Taiwan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Covid-19 period was tough, but at least the internet-based apps were active. But for gig workers, it was worse this time when there was no internet. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Out of a gig

4h | Panorama
TBS Sketch

Why so many deaths? 

17h | Panorama
Flood-affected people have gathered in front of their homes. Photo: Masum Billah.

Wiped out by river and memory

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Baking 101: Must-have tools for aspiring bakers

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos