Taiwan to increase missile drills amid China threats

Reuters
05 March, 2024, 12:40 pm
Last modified: 05 March, 2024, 12:43 pm

Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng talks to the media before attending a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan 6 April, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Taiwanese Defence Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng talks to the media before attending a parliament session in Taipei, Taiwan 6 April, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Taiwan's armed forces will increase the number of missile drills they hold this year, defence minister Chiu Kuo-cheng said on Tuesday(5 March), amid China's ramped-up military pressure to force the island to accept its sovereignty claims.

China claims democratically governed Taiwan as its own territory, over the island's strong objections. It has in recent years increased military activities near Taiwan, including almost-daily incursions into the island's air defence identification zones.

Answering reporters' questions on the sidelines of parliament, Chiu said the ministry would increase the frequency of missile drills in response to a change in "enemy threat".

Chiu said that in the past, missile drills had only been held at certain times of the year to limit the impact to aviation and everyday life.

"We must consider boosting our training in response to the enemy's situation," he said, adding that the amount of ammunition the drills use will be in line with regulations. He did not elaborate on what that meant.

China will boost defence spending by 7.2% this year, the same rate as last year, but higher than the government economic growth forecast, according to an official work report reviewed by Reuters on Tuesday. 

Taiwan's defence ministry did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

