South Korean military fires warning shots after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line

Asia

Reuters
18 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 03:44 pm

Related News

South Korean military fires warning shots after North Korean soldiers cross demarcation line

Some 20 to 30 soldiers breached the line by 20 metres (65 feet) which runs through the middle of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on Tuesday morning and briefly moved back north after warning shots were fired by the South, according to a JCS official

Reuters
18 June, 2024, 03:40 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2024, 03:44 pm
South Korean soldiers lock a gate at a guard post near the the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, June 17, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
South Korean soldiers lock a gate at a guard post near the the demilitarized zone (DMZ) separating the two Koreas, in Paju, South Korea, June 17, 2020. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

South Korea's military fired warning shots after North Korean soldiers crossed the Military Demarcation Line in the border area between the two Koreas on Tuesday, according to the country's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS).

Some 20 to 30 soldiers breached the line by 20 metres (65 feet) which runs through the middle of the demilitarised zone (DMZ) on Tuesday morning and briefly moved back north after warning shots were fired by the South, according to a JCS official.

The JCS does not think the breach was intentional, the Yonhap news agency reported.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

North Korean soldiers also suffered multiple casualties while working due to the explosion of landmines in the DMZ, the JCS official told the press.

North Korea's military has been conducting various activities along the frontline including deploying soldiers and planting landmines since April, the JCS official added.

Such activities appeared to be part of efforts to tighten border control and prevent North Koreans from defecting to the South, the official said.

"The South Korean military ... is closely tracking the activities of the North Korean military in the frontline area as well as working closely with the United Nations Command," the official was quoted as saying in a statement.

The JCS released photos which it said show groups of North Korean soldiers removing railway tracks along a railway line connecting the two Koreas, as well as reinforcing tactical roads and planting landmines.

The incident came as Russian President Vladimir Putin will visit North Korea on Tuesday and Wednesday for the first time in 24 years, according to the two countries.

Last week, South Korea's military fired warning shots after around 20 North Korean soldiers briefly crossed the border, Seoul officials said.

World+Biz

north korea / south korea / Border

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A journalist's journey to office

A journalist's journey to office

1h | Features
Illustration: Duniya Jahan/TBS

Are you really a mind reader or simply a decoder of social cues?

23h | Features
Hasan Ahmed, a CNG driver from the remote village of Moulvibazar, makes Vlogs on YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Tiktok. Photo: Courtesy

How a 24-year-old Moulvibazar CNG driver made over Tk20,000 from social media

1d | Features
With many speeding vehicles on the road, one needs to be extra careful when driving during Eid seasons. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

The dos and don’ts of highway driving

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

How to refrigerate meat the right way

How to refrigerate meat the right way

2d | Videos
Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

Floating Restaurants is now trending in Shariatpur

19h | Videos
Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

Bangladesh to face Nepal in 2024 T20 World Cup

1d | Videos
Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

Yummy Sweet Pumpkin Kebabs

21h | Videos