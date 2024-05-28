South Korea says video shows North Korea's failed satellite launch

Asia

Reuters
28 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:10 am

Related News

South Korea says video shows North Korea's failed satellite launch

The attempt came just hours after Pyongyang issued a warning that it would try to launch a satellite by June 4, in what would have been its second spy satellite in orbit

Reuters
28 May, 2024, 10:05 am
Last modified: 28 May, 2024, 10:10 am
A still frame from a video captured of North Koreas second spy satellite launch as it ends with an explosion. Screengrab: NHK
A still frame from a video captured of North Koreas second spy satellite launch as it ends with an explosion. Screengrab: NHK

South Korea released video footage on Tuesday that its military said showed the moment North Korea's latest attempt at launching a satellite ended in failure.

The one-minute black-and-white video provided by the South's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) showed what appeared to be an explosion in the sky followed by flashes.

The footage was filmed by an observation device on a South Korean patrol vessel, the JCS said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

North Korea said its latest attempt to launch a new military reconnaissance satellite failed on Monday during the flight of the rocket's first stage.

An initial analysis suggested that the cause was a newly developed liquid fuel rocket motor, but other possible causes were being investigated, a report carried by state media KCNA said.

The attempt came just hours after Pyongyang issued a warning that it would try to launch a satellite by June 4, in what would have been its second spy satellite in orbit.

South Korea and US authorities believe the projectile exploded after flying for a few minutes, according to South Korea's presidential office.

The JCS said it detected a large amount of debris from the rocket in the sea just two minutes after launch.

The object fired by North Korea disappeared over the Yellow Sea, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi told reporters. He accused North Korea of violating UN Security Council resolutions with the launch.   

The United States condemned the launch, "which incorporated technologies that are directly related to the DPRK's ballistic missile program and took place in violation of multiple UN Security Council resolutions," a State Department spokesperson said. DPRK is short for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the North's official name.

The launch came hours after China, South Korea, and Japan wrapped up a rare three-way summit in Seoul.

World+Biz

north korea / North Korea Satellite Launch / Explosion

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Over the past few years, a few non-profit organisations have also been producing washable, reusable sanitary pads that have gained acceptance among women. Photo: TBS

Why companies, NGOs struggle to increase the use of menstrual products

1h | Panorama
Anil Pokhrel, Chief Executive of NDRRMA, wanted to build a single portal which can provide data on all incidents like forest fires, earthquakes, rainfall etc including loss and damage caused. Photo: Collected

Why Bangladesh needs an integrated disaster information system like Nepal’s ‘Bipad Portal’

1d | Panorama
PHOTO: Collected

Global car brands Omoda and Jaecoo launched in Bangladesh

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Curly tales: Essential products to protect your curls

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

ACC finds more assets belonging to Benazir

12h | Videos
Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

Chechnya has told Russia to send more troops if necessary

10h | Videos
Trump is sweating to maintain income before the election

Trump is sweating to maintain income before the election

1h | Videos
Does the stone increase in size?

Does the stone increase in size?

57m | Videos