South Korea to deploy 'StarWars' laser weapons targeting North Korean drones

Asia

Reuters
11 July, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:47 am

Related News

South Korea to deploy 'StarWars' laser weapons targeting North Korean drones

The drone-zapping laser weapons the South Korean military has developed with Hanwha Aerospace are effective and cheap, with 2,000 won ($1.45) per shot, but quiet and invisible, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement

Reuters
11 July, 2024, 11:40 am
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 11:47 am
A view shows caution signs on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea, January 8, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo
A view shows caution signs on Yeonpyeong Island, South Korea, January 8, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji/File Photo

South Korea will deploy laser weapons to shoot down North Korean drones this year, becoming the world's first country to deploy and operate such weapons in the military, the country's arms procurement agency said on Thursday.

South Korea has called its laser programme the "StarWars project".

The drone-zapping laser weapons the South Korean military has developed with Hanwha Aerospace are effective and cheap, with 2,000 won ($1.45) per shot, but quiet and invisible, the Defense Acquisition Program Administration (DAPA) said in a statement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Our country is becoming the first country in the world to deploy and operate laser weapons, and our military's response capabilities on North Korea's drone provocation will be further strengthened," DAPA said, calling those weapons as a game changer in the future battlefield. 

The laser weapons shoot down flying drones by burning down engines or other electric equipment in drones with beams of light for 10 to 20 seconds, a DAPA spokesperson explained at a briefing.

Five North Korean drones crossed into South Korea, which is technically still at war with Pyongyang, in December, prompting Seoul to scramble fighter jets and attack helicopters, and try to shoot them down, in the first such intrusion since 2017.

Fighting in the 1950-1953 Korean War ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty, and a Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

North and South Korea have both violated the armistice that governs their shared border by sending drones into each other's airspace, the United States has said.

Countries including South Korea, China and the United Kingdom are racing to develop and deploy laser weapons, also known as directed energy weapons, according to a US nonprofit think tank RAND Corporation. 

There's substantial interest in those weapons to help counter the proliferation of unmanned systems, as well as targeting missiles in flight or satellites in orbit, the think tank has said.

 

World+Biz

south korea / laser technology / Anti-drone system

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny, But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The science behind Dhaka's 'wind pockets'

23h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

Why did Israel allow the killing of its own citizens by deploying the Hannibal Directive?

2h | Videos
Start the money transaction between the two operators

Start the money transaction between the two operators

3h | Videos
Is the football world going to get another Messi?

Is the football world going to get another Messi?

13h | Videos
US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

US presidential election: Why are Democrats looking for Kamala Harris instead of Biden?

14h | Videos