South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol speaks during a joint news conference with U.S. President Joe Biden at the presidential office in Seoul, South Korea, May 21, 2022. Jeon Heon-Kyun/Pool via REUTERS/Files

South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol told his cabinet Tuesday that if the nuclear-armed North carries out a provocation, Seoul will hit back with a response "multiple times stronger".

"If North Korea carries out a provocation, we will retaliate multiple times stronger," he said in meeting broadcast on television, pointing to the South Korean military's "overwhelming response capabilities".