Philippines wants to talk with China on South China Sea, foreign minister says

Asia

Reuters
25 June, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 11:18 am

Related News

Philippines wants to talk with China on South China Sea, foreign minister says

China claims almost the entire South China Sea with its so-called nine-dash line, which overlaps the exclusive economic zones of rival claimants Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam

Reuters
25 June, 2024, 11:10 am
Last modified: 25 June, 2024, 11:18 am
Philippines&#039; Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his working visit in Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo
Philippines' Secretary of Foreign Affairs Enrique Manalo speaks during a joint press conference with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken during his working visit in Manila, Philippines, March 19, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Eloisa Lopez/File Photo

The Philippines is working hard to bring China back to the table for talks to resolve differences in the South China Sea, Foreign Affairs Secretary Enrique Manalo said on Tuesday (25 June).

The two countries held a working group meeting last week in preparation for a potential Bilateral Consultation Mechanism meeting in July, Manalo told a senate inquiry on Tuesday.

"Whatever confidence-building measures we achieve, they will be not at the expense of promotion of our sovereignty, sovereign rights, as well as our rights and jurisdiction on the West Philippine Sea," Manalo said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Philippines uses the West Philippine Sea name for the portion of South China Sea that it claims.

China claims almost the entire South China Sea with its so-called nine-dash line, which overlaps the exclusive economic zones of rival claimants Brunei, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam.

A 2016 arbitral tribunal ruling, which Beijing does not recognise, invalidated China's claim in the strategic waters.

Top News / World+Biz

China / South China Sea / Philippines

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Earlier this June, veteran architect Jalal Ahmed, along with his partners, launched Archiconnect – a platform to connect people with architects, designers, builders and much more. Photo: Courtesy

Archiconnect: Don't be afraid of hiring an architect

1h | Panorama
Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

1d | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

1d | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

The 4 Obstacles India Faces to Become a Developed Economy

1h | Videos
Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

Who keeps news of newspaper hawkers?

3h | Videos
US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

13h | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

14h | Videos