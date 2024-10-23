Philippines condemns 'barbaric' killing of broadcast journalist

Asia

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 02:11 pm

Related News

Philippines condemns 'barbaric' killing of broadcast journalist

Despite a media environment that ranks as one of the most liberal in Asia, the Philippines remains one of the world's most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 02:10 pm
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 02:11 pm
Philippines condemns &#039;barbaric&#039; killing of broadcast journalist

The Philippine president's office called on Wednesday for an investigation to leave no stone unturned in bringing to justice the killers of a broadcast journalist in a southern province.

Despite a media environment that ranks as one of the most liberal in Asia, the Philippines remains one of the world's most dangerous places for journalists, particularly in its provinces.

Maria Vilma Rodriguez, 56, was shot three times by a lone suspect on Tuesday in a store near her home in Zamboanga City, the police said, in an incident condemned by the office of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr and a journalists' group.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"These kinds of vile and atrocious acts have no place in our nation, which values freedom, democracy, and the rule of law above all," the Presidential Communications Office said in a statement, describing the attack as barbaric.

Police arrested a suspect on Wednesday, said Zamboanga City police official Kimberly Molitas, but declined to identify the individual. Police were looking at a family feud as a potential motive, she added.

The killing of Rodriguez, the mother of four children who was also a community official, takes to five the number of journalists killed since Marcos took office in June 2022.

It takes to 200 the wider tally of journalists killed in the country since democracy was restored in 1986, data from the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines showed, including 32 in a single incident in 2009.

"We are urging the Zamboanga City police to probe deeper into this," the union said in a statement posted on Facebook. "We don't need a tale of another unsolved case that ended up as archives or statistics."

In terms of its efforts to prosecute the killers of journalists, the Philippines was ranked the eighth worst in the world by the New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists in 2023.

 

Top News / World+Biz

Philippines / Journalist killing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Info-graphic: TBS

What does human development mean?

12m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

3d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

Plan by Consumers' Directorate to keep prices of eggs and chicken at tolerable level

12m | Videos
What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

What Consumer Directorate says about egg syndicates?

27m | Videos
West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

West Bengal Chief Minister called on Bangladesh to release Indian fishermen

12m | Videos
Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

1h | Videos