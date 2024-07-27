Philippines completes first South China Sea resupply mission since deal with Beijing

Asia

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 12:04 pm

Related News

Philippines completes first South China Sea resupply mission since deal with Beijing

The Philippines and China last week announced a "provisional agreement" on Manila's resupply missions to its contingent of troops on a naval ship grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal, after repeated clashes between vessels that have caused regional concerns about an escalation of hostilities

Reuters
27 July, 2024, 12:00 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2024, 12:04 pm
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo
Chinese Coast Guard vessels fire water cannons towards a Philippine resupply vessel Unaizah May 4 on its way to a resupply mission at Second Thomas Shoal in the South China Sea, March 5, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adrian Portugal/File Photo

The Philippines on Saturday completed an unimpeded resupply trip to its troops at a disputed South China Sea shoal, its foreign ministry said, the first such mission under a new arrangement with China aimed at cooling tensions. 

The Philippines and China last week announced a "provisional agreement" on Manila's resupply missions to its contingent of troops on a naval ship grounded on the Second Thomas Shoal, after repeated clashes between vessels that have caused regional concerns about an escalation of hostilities. 

The Philippines intentionally immobilised the now rusty former US vessel at the shoal in 1999 in an attempt to claim it as its territory and has since maintained a small rotational troop presence there, infuriating China, which has coast guard stationed in the area. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Saturday's mission involved a civilian vessel, escorted by Philippine coast guard, with no untoward incidents reported, the foreign ministry said. China's embassy in Manila did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the mission.

The Philippines and China both said the agreement would not change their positions on territory. 

The shoal is within the Philippines' 200-nautical mile exclusive economic zone and located 1,300 km (808 miles) off mainland China, which refers to it as Renai Reef. 

In June, a Philippine navy personnel member lost a finger in an incident that Manila described as "intentional, high-speed ramming" by the China coast guard, which said the replenishment ship ignored repeated warnings to leave. 

China claims almost the entire South China Sea as its territory based on historic maps, a claim an arbitral tribunal in 2016 ruled had no basis under international law. 

World+Biz

Philippines / South China Sea

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

How Facebook-based businesses are weathering multiple challenges 

1h | Panorama
In coastal districts like Patuakhali and Khulna, farmers are finding hope in sunflower cultivation as an alternative crop. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

How prepared is Bangladesh's agriculture sector to face climate change?

12h | Panorama
At present, local fashion houses mostly incorporate hand work like zardosi, karchupi or kantha stitch in their designs. Photo: Bishworang

In the age of fast fashion, how is hand embroidery?

1d | Mode
Illustration: TBS

How diehards, digital platforms breathe life into Bangladeshi films

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

1w | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

1w | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos