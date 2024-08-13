Philippines calls Chinese air force actions over Scarborough Shoal 'coercive, aggressive, deceptive'

Asia

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:08 am

Related News

Philippines calls Chinese air force actions over Scarborough Shoal 'coercive, aggressive, deceptive'

The Philippines has been incensed by what it saw as a dangerous manoeuvre by two Chinese aircraft, which it said dropped flares in the path of its military aircraft while conducting a routine patrol over the contested shoal on Thursday

Reuters
13 August, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 13 August, 2024, 11:08 am
A Filipino fisheman rows a boat during a trip near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in Masinloc, Zambales province, Philippines, July 18, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo
A Filipino fisheman rows a boat during a trip near the disputed Scarborough Shoal, in Masinloc, Zambales province, Philippines, July 18, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David/File Photo

The Philippine Navy said on Tuesday last week's actions by the Chinese air force over the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea were "coercive, aggressive and deceptive". 

The Philippines has been incensed by what it saw as a dangerous manoeuvre by two Chinese aircraft, which it said dropped flares in the path of its military aircraft while conducting a routine patrol over the contested shoal on Thursday. 

The actions had no place in the international arena, which is governed by international law, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told a briefing, adding China's conduct raised the risk of untoward incidents. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

China, which also claims sovereignty over the shoal, has disputed that saying it acted in a professional and legal manner.

The Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing patch with a lagoon that provides shelter for vessels during storms, is one of Asia's most contested sites, located inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but occupied by China for more than a decade. 

The incident is the latest flare-up between the Philippines and China after more than a year of heated rows over disputed areas of the South China Sea, as U.S. ally Manila infuriates Beijing by stepping up its efforts to assert itself. 

In a separate briefing, the Philippine foreign ministry said a provisional agreement on resupply missions for its troops at the Second Thomas Shoal was subject to review, but did not provide a reason for the review. 

The two countries came to an arrangement last month after multiple standoffs at the shoal, where the Philippines in 1999 intentionally grounded a navy vessel and maintains a small contingent of troops to prop up its claim to sovereignty. 

Top News / World+Biz

Philippines / China / South China Sea / Scarborough Shoal

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 1997, Toyota launched the Prius as the first mass-produced vehicle with a hybrid powertrain. A couple of years later in 1999, Honda revealed their take on making a hybrid vehicle– the Insight. PHOTO: Collected

Honda Insight vs Toyota Prius: Finding out which hybrid reigns supreme

1d | Wheels
Photo: Collected

Essential tools for your vlogs to look cool

1d | Brands
Photo: TBS

Teaching us a lesson by shutting down elevated expressways and metro

1d | Features
Students controlling the traffic. Photo: Nayem Ali

Three days on the streets of Dhaka

2d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

Lawyer appointed to free 57 Bangladeshis from UAE jail

16h | Videos
Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

Paris Olympics: U.S tops medal table in four consecutive editions

14h | Videos
What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

What Did Shashi Tharoor Say About Bangladesh's Interim Government?

15h | Videos
Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

Foreign friends say nothing about government tenure: Foreign Adviser

18h | Videos