Philippines calls Chinese air force actions over Scarborough Shoal 'coercive, aggressive, deceptive'

The Philippine Navy said on Tuesday last week's actions by the Chinese air force over the disputed Scarborough Shoal in the South China Sea were "coercive, aggressive and deceptive".

The Philippines has been incensed by what it saw as a dangerous manoeuvre by two Chinese aircraft, which it said dropped flares in the path of its military aircraft while conducting a routine patrol over the contested shoal on Thursday.

The actions had no place in the international arena, which is governed by international law, Rear Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad told a briefing, adding China's conduct raised the risk of untoward incidents.

China, which also claims sovereignty over the shoal, has disputed that saying it acted in a professional and legal manner.

The Scarborough Shoal, a prime fishing patch with a lagoon that provides shelter for vessels during storms, is one of Asia's most contested sites, located inside the Philippines' exclusive economic zone but occupied by China for more than a decade.

The incident is the latest flare-up between the Philippines and China after more than a year of heated rows over disputed areas of the South China Sea, as U.S. ally Manila infuriates Beijing by stepping up its efforts to assert itself.

In a separate briefing, the Philippine foreign ministry said a provisional agreement on resupply missions for its troops at the Second Thomas Shoal was subject to review, but did not provide a reason for the review.

The two countries came to an arrangement last month after multiple standoffs at the shoal, where the Philippines in 1999 intentionally grounded a navy vessel and maintains a small contingent of troops to prop up its claim to sovereignty.