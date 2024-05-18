North Korea's Kim seeks to shore up nuclear force, oversees missile test, KCNA says

Asia

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:45 am

Related News

North Korea's Kim seeks to shore up nuclear force, oversees missile test, KCNA says

North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military had said

Reuters
18 May, 2024, 09:35 am
Last modified: 18 May, 2024, 09:45 am
A missile is launched, as North Korea conducted a test firing of a tactical ballistic missile on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, at an unknown location in North Korea, in a handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2024. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS
A missile is launched, as North Korea conducted a test firing of a tactical ballistic missile on Friday, state media KCNA said on Saturday, at an unknown location in North Korea, in a handout picture obtained by Reuters on May 18, 2024. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un ordered accelerated production to strengthen the country's nuclear force more rapidly, on the same day he oversaw a test of tactical ballistic missiles with new guidance system, state media KCNA said on Saturday.

While visiting an arms factory on Friday, Kim made the production order "to cope with ...the enemies' reckless military confrontation" and bolster nuclear war deterrence, KCNA said.

This way, the enemy would be afraid of North Korea's nuclear combat posture, Kim added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

North Korea fired a number of short-range ballistic missiles towards the sea off its east coast on Friday, South Korea's military had said. Kim expressed satisfaction with the successful missile test featuring an autonomous navigation system, KCNA said.

Friday's launches came a day after the US and South Korea conducted joint drills with stealth fighter jets simulating air combat.

Top News / World+Biz

north korea / North Korea missile

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Ethnic and Pret

Bending the rules with female panjabi

23h | Mode
Mohsin Ul Hakim, a senior journalist of Jamuna Television played a pivotal role in convincing the Sundarbans pirates to surrender. Photo: RAB

How one journalist helped Sundarbans pirates mend their ways

1d | Panorama
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has been a vocal defender of Israel. Photo: Reuters

For the US, the meaning of genocide is a moving goalpost

1d | Panorama
Asma Khan’s cooking is a homage to her royal Mughlai ancestry and the busy streets of Calcutta. In the photo is Khattey Andey, a preparation of eggs cooked with tamarind pulp, which Asma made for Easter. Photo: Courtesy

Nothing beats food of Puran Dhaka and biyebarir biryani: Asma Khan

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

US imposes tariffs on Chinese imports

17h | Videos
Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

Unai Emery, manager who extracts gold from the ashes

11h | Videos
How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

How hosting Euro 2024 could impact the German economy

1d | Videos
Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

Antony Blinken plays guitar and sings in a bar in Ukraine

1d | Videos