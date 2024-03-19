North Korea's Kim oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers, state media says

Asia

Reuters
19 March, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:03 am

Related News

North Korea's Kim oversees firing drills with 'super-large' rocket launchers, state media says

The drills came a day after South Korea and Japan reported North Korea's launch of several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, its first such missile test in about two months

Reuters
19 March, 2024, 09:00 am
Last modified: 19 March, 2024, 09:03 am
A training of the fire division, guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured), is held in North Korea, March 18, 2024, in this picture released on March 19, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS
A training of the fire division, guided by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured), is held in North Korea, March 18, 2024, in this picture released on March 19, 2024, by the Korean Central News Agency. KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has overseen firing drills by artillery units in the western region involving "newly-equipped super-large" multiple rocket launchers, state media KCNA said on Tuesday.

The drills came a day after South Korea and Japan reported North Korea's launch of several short-range ballistic missiles into the sea, its first such missile test in about two months.

Kim guided the drills on Monday that were aimed at testing the "real war capabilities" of 600 millimetre multiple rocket launchers and improving the operators' combat morale and readiness posture, KCNA said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The drills also included simulating an air explosion of a shell of the super-large multiple rocket launcher at a preset altitude above the target, it said.

The unit displayed "high mobility and accurate and strong striking power" in carrying out a sudden combat mission, eliciting the young leader's praise, it said.

"They fully demonstrated their excellent crack-shot artillery marksmanship and prompt and thorough combat readiness," KCNA said.

Kim called for modernizing and scaling up artillery forces, highlighting the 600 mm rocket launchers' "strategic duties as the core central striking means" in war preparations.

"The destructive offensive means possessed by our army should more thoroughly fulfil their missions to block and suppress the possibility of war with the constant perfect preparedness to collapse the capital of the enemy and the structure of its military forces," Kim told the troops, according to KCNA.

Pyongyang has broken with decades of its inter-Korean policy, scrapping a military pact and declaring the South a hostile enemy state.

When asked about threats by the North's multiple rocket launchers at a news conference on Monday, Seoul's defence minister, Shin Won-sik, said if Pyongyang fires a large number of conventional missiles against the South, it would "constitute a war" and prompt strong retaliatory attacks.

World+Biz

north korea / Firing Drills

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The majority of the world is grappling with serious levels of Islamophobia. Photo: Reuters

In a world of rising Islamophobia, some countries seek refuge in denial

44m | Panorama
Photo: mysteriesrunsolved.com

The mystery behind Egyptian priestess' 'reincarnation' as British-born Dorothy Eady

17h | Features
Photo: Collected

Gifts from Bangladesh: Cultural tokens for your foreign friends

21h | Brands
Galloway’s support for Palestine has been one of his most defining features, helping him win the Rochdale constituency. Photo: Bloomberg

George Galloway: The defiant British voice returns to the corridors of power

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

Anderkilla Shahi Jame Masjid: A monument of Mughal victory in Chattogram

7h | Videos
Why state-owned banks lag in loan recovery

Why state-owned banks lag in loan recovery

1h | Videos
RCB’s secret to their maiden title

RCB’s secret to their maiden title

12h | Videos
Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from WW3

Putin warns the West a Russia-NATO conflict is just one step from WW3

11h | Videos