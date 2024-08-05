North Korea's Kim oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

Asia

Reuters
05 August, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:55 am

Related News

North Korea's Kim oversees delivery of new tactical ballistic missile launchers

Kim also gave a speech at the ceremonial event in Pyongyang where 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers were unveiled, according to KCNA

Reuters
05 August, 2024, 07:50 am
Last modified: 05 August, 2024, 07:55 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremonial event to mark the delivery of new tactical ballistic missiles to his country&#039;s troops at an undisclosed location in North Korea, August 4, 2024 in this photo released by North Korea&#039;s official Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a ceremonial event to mark the delivery of new tactical ballistic missiles to his country's troops at an undisclosed location in North Korea, August 4, 2024 in this photo released by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un oversaw the delivery of a new tactical ballistic missile system to troops on Sunday, state media KCNA reported on Monday.

Kim also gave a speech at the ceremonial event in Pyongyang where 250 new tactical ballistic missile launchers were unveiled, according to KCNA.

The launchers have been described by state media as a powerful up-to-date tactical attack weapon personally designed by Kim and ready to be transferred to KPA units.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

KPA refers to the Korean People's Army, the country's military forces. 

North Korea said it test-fired its new tactical ballistic missile last month.

Pyongyang will have enhanced nuclear readiness in the near future to deter nuclear threats and protect itself to respond to any challenges, the leader was quoted as saying in the speech to troops and military scientists.

Kim reaffirmed his stance that stockpiling and improving the country's nuclear weapons was the best way to counter what he said were nuclear threats and pressure from the United States.

The leader of the reclusive state also said peace was guaranteed by the "absolute and matchless self-defence capability," according to KCNA.

Top News / World+Biz

north korea / ballistic missiles

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

Funky accessories to decorate your car’s interior

5h | Brands
The GLS450 carries over Mercedes’s current design trends, such as the humongous grille covering the front fascia and a large logo at the centre. PHOTOS: Abdullah Al Istiyak

Mercedes GLS450: Here’s why every driveway of upscale Dhaka has one

23h | Wheels
Mohammad Hatem(Left), Mohammad Zaved Akhtar(Center Left), Abdullah Hil Rakib(Center Right), Shams Mahmud(Right). Illustration: TBS

Can Bangladesh industries weather this storm? 

2d | Panorama
Palestinian group Hamas&#039; top leader, Ismail Haniyeh meets with Iran&#039;s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (not pictured), in Tehran, Iran June 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters/Office of the Iranian Supreme

What does Ismail Haniyeh's death mean for the Middle East

3d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

Shaheed Minar in the march of the agitators; many are present with family

1d | Videos
Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

Turkey’s Olympic shooter viral fame after his effortless swag broke the internet

1d | Videos
Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

Remittance inflow hits 10-month low in July

1d | Videos
Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

Protesters demand govt resignation, want new national govt

1d | Videos