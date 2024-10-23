North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, cites US nuclear threat

Asia

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 10:55 am

Related News

North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits missile bases, cites US nuclear threat

The US strategic nuclear arsenal poses an "ever-increasing threat" to North Korea's security environment, which demands that Pyongyang maintain a strict counteraction posture of its nuclear forces, he was quoted as saying by KCNA

Reuters
23 October, 2024, 10:50 am
Last modified: 23 October, 2024, 10:55 am
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People&#039;s Army in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released on February 9, 2024 by the Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un visits the Ministry of National Defense on the occasion of the 76th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang, North Korea in this picture released on February 9, 2024 by the Korean Central News Agency. Photo: KCNA via REUTERS/File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited missile bases to examine their readiness to undertake actions of "strategic deterrence", while calling US nuclear capabilities a growing threat to the country, state media reported on Wednesday.

The US strategic nuclear arsenal poses an "ever-increasing threat" to North Korea's security environment, which demands that Pyongyang maintain a strict counteraction posture of its nuclear forces, he was quoted as saying by KCNA.

North Korea has been stepping up its development of ballistic missiles and a nuclear arsenal, drawing international sanctions, and forming close military relations with Russia.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Kim's visit to the bases comes amid growing tensions with South Korea and its allies. This has included concerns over what Seoul says is a dispatch of North Korean troops to Russia to fight in Ukraine, a claim that has been denied by Pyongyang.

South Korea's National Security Adviser Shin Won-sik and Jacek Siewiera, the head of the Polish National Security Bureau, expressed concern over Pyongyang's military cooperation with Moscow during a meeting in Seoul.

The two also agreed to cooperate closely with the international community on the issue, according to a statement released by South Korea's presidential office.

In the KCNA report, Kim also called for the modernisation of the armed forces by giving priority to strategic missiles in the future, calling it "an important principle of the strategy for building national defence."

He was accompanied on his visit by Kim Yo Jong, his powerful sister, and Kim Jong Sik, the first vice department director of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea, KCNA reported.

Photographs released by KCNA showed Kim dressed in a leather coat inspecting the missile bases.

KCNA did not specify when the visits took place

World+Biz

north korea / kim jong un

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The striking R1M superbike, featuring a full carbon-fibre body, that truly stole the show as enthusiasts flocked to Yamaha’s stall, making it a vibrant hub of activity throughout the event. PHOTO: Asif Chowdhury

Bikes dominate, EVs rise: A look back at the 7th Chattogram Motor Fest

1d | Wheels
Tetra has been awarded the Silver Medal in the Governance, Institutions, and Social Enterprise category at the International Water Association (IWA)’s prestigious Project Innovation Awards. Photos: Courtesy

Tetra: A climate-friendly solution to ensure safe drinking water

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Laptop accessories you didn’t know you needed

2d | Brands
'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

'Learning from mistakes': Women's Shuttle pledges more affordable rides 

4d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

Safieddin was killed three weeks ago: IDF

56m | Videos
Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

Will the Russia-Ukraine war end if Trump becomes president?

2h | Videos
‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

‘Resignation of the President is possible due to popular demand, even if it is not constitutional’

3h | Videos
Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

Depression 'Dana' intensifies into cyclonic storm in Bay of Bengal

3h | Videos