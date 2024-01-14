North Korea fires possible ballistic missile, Japan says

Reuters
14 January, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 14 January, 2024, 01:02 pm

A projectile believed to be the missile has already fallen

Photo :Reuters
Photo :Reuters

North Korea fired a ballistic missile off its east coast on Sunday, South Korea said.

A projectile believed to be the missile has already fallen, according to the Japanese coast guard, which also said it could be a ballistic missile.

Tensions on the Korean Peninsula are running high after Pyongyang launched its first military spy satellite in November.

In December, North Korea said it had tested its newest intercontinental ballistic missile to gauge the war readiness of its nuclear force against mounting US hostility, as Washington and its allies began operating a real-time missile data sharing system.

