North Korea convenes key party meeting after Putin's visit

Asia

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:00 am

Related News

North Korea convenes key party meeting after Putin's visit

North Korea and Russia on 19 June revived an agreement made during the Cold War-era when their leaders met in Pyongyang

Reuters
29 June, 2024, 08:00 am
Last modified: 29 June, 2024, 08:00 am
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea&#039;s leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo
FILE PHOTO: FILE PHOTO: Russian President Vladimir Putin and North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un pose for a photo during their meeting in Vladivostok, Russia, April 25, 2019. Alexander Zemlianichenko/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un kicked off a key meeting of the country's ruling party on Friday, state media KCNA reported on Saturday, a little over a week after Pyongyang and Moscow struck a military defense pact that raised alarms for the United States.

At the 10th Plenary Meeting of the 8th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea convened on Friday, five items on the agenda were approved, the KCNA said, without elaborating on the agenda.

The meeting was presided over by Kim to "review the work done in the first half of the year and decide a series of important immediate issues arising," the statement said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

North Korea and Russia on 19 June revived an agreement made during the Cold War-era when their leaders met in Pyongyang, and agreed to provide military assistance if they are ever attacked.

World+Biz

north korea / Russia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

How Bangladeshis being 'scapegoated' ahead of UK election

19h | Panorama
Sajib Ranjan Biswas (left) and Rajesh Saha create sound effects for a movie scene at their Cowbell Studio. The duo represents the new generation of Foley artists in Bangladesh, striving to elevate the art form in the digital age. Photo: Courtesy

The art of Foley: Crafting cinematic soundscapes at FDC

22h | Features
Illustration: TBS

Declining share of consumption in GDP

20h | Panorama
Students hold placards showing discontent over the High Court’s decision to reinstate the quota system in government jobs. Photo: UNB

Quotas in govt jobs should not be treated as a binary problem

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

Biden’s disastrous debate accelerates doubts over candidacy

13h | Videos
Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

Chittagong University campus is like a kingdom of music

10m | Videos
Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

Einstein atomic bomb letter to be auctioned

11h | Videos
Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

Bangladesh to earn Tk5.5 crore from ICC for T20 World Cup performance

15h | Videos