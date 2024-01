People watch a TV broadcasting a news report on North Korea firing multiple unidentified cruise missiles into the sea off its west coast, at a railway station in Seoul, South Korea, January 30, 2024. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji

North Korea fired several cruise missiles into waters off its west coast on Tuesday, Seoul's military said, the latest in a string of weapons tests carried out by Pyongyang so far this year.

South Korea's military "detected several unknown cruise missiles launched into the West Sea of North Korea around 07:00 (2200 GMT)" Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement.