Myanmar junta chief to make first China visit since seizing power

Asia

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 11:21 am

Related News

Myanmar junta chief to make first China visit since seizing power

Reuters
04 November, 2024, 11:15 am
Last modified: 04 November, 2024, 11:21 am
Myanmar&#039;s junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo
Myanmar's junta chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, who ousted the elected government in a coup on February 1, 2021, presides over an army parade on Armed Forces Day in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, March 27, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Stringer/File Photo

Myanmar junta leader Min Aung Hlaing will go to China this week to attend several regional summits, state television reported on Monday, the top general's first visit to his giant neighbour since he seized power in a 2021 coup.

Min Aung Hlaing will attend summits of the Greater Mekong Subregion and the Ayeyawady-Chao Phraya-Mekong Economic Cooperation Strategy (ACMECS) and join a meeting with Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam from Nov. 6-7 in Kunming, MRTV reported.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz / China

Myanmar / Myanmar junta chief Min Aung Hlaing

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Ali Riaz, Shafquat Rabbee

Will US foreign policy towards Bangladesh change if Trump wins? 

15h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Elevating milestones: The power of ‘announcement gifts’ in creating memories

20h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

A flower bouquet that lights up

21h | Brands
The Axia’s straightforward exterior combines a flat nose with LED headlamps and position lights. PHOTOS: MD Abu Saeed Miad

Perodua Axia: Modest, budget-friendly and functional

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

US Presidential Election: Complexities Surrounding the Announcement of Results

36m | Videos
Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

Why did Sheikh Hasina's plane land in India, Jharkhand Chief Minister's question to Modi

2h | Videos
Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

Marcelo’s boyhood club abruptly severs ties with him

12h | Videos
The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

The promises that Trump-Kamala are making to sit in the White House

14h | Videos