Meta says Malaysian PM Anwar's posts on Haniyeh assassination were removed in error

Reuters
06 August, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 12:35 pm

Meta says Malaysian PM Anwar's posts on Haniyeh assassination were removed in error

Meta was sorry for "an operational error", adding that the content had been restored with "the correct newsworthy label," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters

Reuters
06 August, 2024, 12:30 pm
Last modified: 06 August, 2024, 12:35 pm
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim leaves Japan&#039;s prime minister&#039;s official residence after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2024. Photo: FRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim leaves Japan's prime minister's official residence after a meeting with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida in Tokyo, Japan, May 23, 2024. Photo: FRANCK ROBICHON/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

Meta Platforms apologised on Tuesday for erroneously removing Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's social media posts in which he expressed condolences to a Hamas official about the assassination of the group's leader Ismail Haniyeh.

Meta was sorry for "an operational error", adding that the content had been restored with "the correct newsworthy label," a Meta spokesperson told Reuters.

The US social media giant designates Hamas, the Palestinian Islamist movement that governs Gaza, as a "dangerous organisation" and bans content praising the group. It uses a mix of automated detection and human review to remove or label graphic visuals.

Anwar posted on Facebook and Instagram on July 31 a video recording of his phone call with a Hamas official to offer condolences over Haniyeh's death. He also posted a picture from his last meeting with Haniyeh in Qatar in May, along with a condolence message. 

It was the second run-in Meta has had with the Malaysian government, which called the takedown of the posts unjust, discriminatory and a suppression of free speech. Malaysia's communications minister and members of the Prime Minister's Office met Meta representatives on Monday to seek an explanation.

In a similar incident in May, Meta restored Facebook posts by Anwar over his meeting with Haniyeh, saying they were taken down in error.

Muslim-majority Malaysia, a staunch supporter of the Palestinian cause, has warned that firm action could be taken against Meta and other social media companies if they blocked pro-Palestinian content on their platforms. 

