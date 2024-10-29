Malaysia's former PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Asia

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 11:09 am

Related News

Malaysia's former PM Mahathir discharged from hospital

Mahathir, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, has a history of heart problems and has been in and out of hospital several times in recent years

Reuters
29 October, 2024, 11:05 am
Last modified: 29 October, 2024, 11:09 am
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia November 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo
Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad speaks during an interview with Reuters in Putrajaya, Malaysia November 8, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Hasnoor Hussain/File Photo

Former Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad was discharged from hospital on Monday, his aide said, after the 99-year-old had been admitted earlier this month because of coughing due to a lower respiratory infection.

Mahathir, who served as prime minister for more than two decades, has a history of heart problems and has been in and out of hospital several times in recent years.

Because of his admission to the National Heart Institute on Oct. 15, Mahathir had been unable to attend a court hearing on a defamation case he had filed against the country's deputy prime minister.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Mahathir will attend the court proceedings on Tuesday, his aide said.

World+Biz

Malaysia / Mahathir Mohamad

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collected

Pack, set, go: Must-have picnic essentials

1d | Brands
Compared to a stock Hilux, Anan’s one is properly equipped for off-road duties with a custom metal front bumper, snorkel to improve its wading capacity and sits higher on larger off-road tyres. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

1997 Toyota Hilux: A rare, ultimate adventure machine

2d | Wheels
Sketch: TBS

BCS age cap: How old is too old?

3d | Panorama
Photo: Caltech

Quantum computing: It's not just a ‘bit’ more powerful

3d | Tech

More Videos from TBS

Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

Political instability causes a decline in the Japanese yen

14m | Videos
The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

The in-depth fact of ‘Calma Celebration’ in football

13h | Videos
Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

Vinicius or Rodri, who is winning the much desired Ballon D’or trophy

15h | Videos
Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

Writ filed seeking directions to stop activities of 11 political parties including Awami League

16h | Videos