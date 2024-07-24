Malaysia seeking social media platforms' commitment to tackle cybercrimes

Meta and TikTok logos are seen in this illustration taken February 15, 2022. Photo: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration/File Photo

Malaysia is seeking the commitment of social media platforms to address cybercrimes, ranging from scams, cyberbullying and harmful content involving minors, Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said on Wednesday.

"There are platforms that are more willing to cooperate (with the government) and there are those that aren't," he told a regular media briefing.

Fahmi said Meta had the highest compliance rate with the government's request to remove harmful content found on its platforms, with Facebook recording a compliance rate of 85%, Instagram at 88% and WhatsApp with 79%.

TikTok had a compliance rate of 76%, Telegram at 65% and X with 25%, Fahmi added, without providing further details on how the rates were measured.