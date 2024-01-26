Japan says New Year quake damage could cost $17 billion

Asia

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 12:02 pm

Related News

Japan says New Year quake damage could cost $17 billion

The magnitude-7.5 earthquake and its aftershocks devastated parts of Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, toppling buildings, ripping up roads and sparking a major fire

BSS/AFP
26 January, 2024, 11:55 am
Last modified: 26 January, 2024, 12:02 pm
Photo: BSS
Photo: BSS

The cost of the damage wreaked by a huge New Year's Day earthquake that killed at least 236 people in central Japan could reach $17.6 billion, a government official said Friday.

The magnitude-7.5 earthquake and its aftershocks devastated parts of Ishikawa prefecture on the Sea of Japan coast, toppling buildings, ripping up roads and sparking a major fire.

Damage in Ishikawa and two neighbouring regions is likely to cost between 1.1 trillion yen ($7.4 billion) and 2.6 trillion yen ($17.6 billion), according to a government estimate.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

A cabinet office official confirmed the figures, which were calculated using data from past major earthquakes and reported to a government economic meeting on Thursday.

But even the top estimate is much less than the 16.9 trillion yen damage caused by the 2011 earthquake and tsunami in northeastern Japan.

That disaster left around 18,500 people dead or missing and triggered a meltdown at the Fukushima atomic plant, the world's worst nuclear accident since Chernobyl.

Authorities on Thursday revealed detailed reconstruction plans for Ishikawa, where snow and badly damaged roads have complicated relief efforts in the quake's aftermath.

They include improvements to shelters for evacuees along with subsidies for rebuilding factories and ports as well as attracting tourists to the area.

Japan sits on the Pacific "Ring of Fire", an arc of intense seismic activity that stretches through Southeast Asia and across the Pacific basin.

The country is regularly hit by quakes and has strict construction regulations intended to ensure buildings can withstand strong tremors.

But many structures are older, especially in rapidly ageing communities in rural areas like those hardest hit in the New Year's quake.

World+Biz

Japan / Earthquake

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nandita Sharmin (in the middle) with the represantatives of Vega Thai. Photo: Courtesy

Amlaki launches collagen drink

4h | Mode
Influencer Maisha Mahjabeen Priooty in printed Co-Ords by Samrin Hassan. Photo: Courtesy

Co-ords: Elevated casuals, fun formals

4h | Mode
The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

The curious past of Chattogram’s coffee cultivation

6h | Features
Although Mishu started the work with his own funding, many people later extended their help by donating toys. Photo: Collected

Morshed Mishu and his wall of toys

1h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

Real Madrid overtake Man City as highest revenue-generating club

16h | Videos
Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

Bangladesh's imports drop over 18% in first half of FY2023-24

16h | Videos
The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

The journey to Motijheel is increasing the crowd on the metro rail.

20h | Videos
Boeing is in trouble!

Boeing is in trouble!

19h | Videos