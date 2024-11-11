Japan PM battles for survival in parliament vote as Trump looms large

Asia

Reuters
11 November, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:26 pm

Related News

Japan PM battles for survival in parliament vote as Trump looms large

Ishiba, who called the snap poll after coming into office on Oct. 1, is expected to prevail as his Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito won the biggest block of seats in the election, while losing the majority held since 201

Reuters
11 November, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 01:26 pm
Japanese Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba looks on as he speaks during a press conference a day after Japan&#039;s lower house election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/File PHoto
Japanese Prime Minister and leader of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) Shigeru Ishiba looks on as he speaks during a press conference a day after Japan's lower house election, at the party's headquarters in Tokyo, Japan October 28, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon/Pool/File PHoto

Japanese lawmakers decide on Monday whether Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba remains the country's leader after his scandal-tarnished coalition lost its parliamentary majority in a lower house election late last month.

Ishiba, who called the snap poll after coming into office on Oct. 1, is expected to prevail as his Liberal Democratic Party and coalition partner Komeito won the biggest block of seats in the election, while losing the majority held since 2012.

Even so, Ishiba then faces the prospect of running a fragile minority government as protectionist Donald Trump regains control in Japan's main ally the US, tensions rise with rivals China and North Korea, and public pressure mounts at home to tackle a cost of living crunch.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The small opposition Democratic Party for the People has emerged as a kingmaker after the election, declining to enter a formal coalition with the LDP but saying it may offer support on a policy-by-policy basis.

In a sign of the challenges Ishiba may face in pushing through his policy agenda, DPP chief Yuichiro Tamaki told reporters on Friday that party members would not vote for Ishiba at Monday's special parliamentary session.

"Until now the LDP and Komeito have been able to push their policies through and they are no longer able to do that, they have to listen to the opposition parties," he said.

Tamaki, though, faces his own battles, saying on Monday he would consult with his party over whether to remain its leader after admitting to an extra-marital affair first revealed in a tabloid magazine.

Former Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda, the head of the opposition Constitutional Democratic Party, the biggest party after the LDP, is also expected to be among the candidates put forward as premier.

If, as expected, no candidate wins a majority initially, a runoff between the top two contenders will determine the winner. Such a runoff has not been held in 30 years, underlining the fragility of Japan's leadership.

CHALLENGES AHEAD

Japan will hold elections next year for the less-powerful upper house, where the ruling coalition's slim majority could also be at risk if Ishiba cannot revive public trust in his administration, which has been roiled by a scandal over unrecorded donations to lawmakers.

The most imminent challenge he faces is compiling a supplementary budget for the fiscal year through March, under pressure from voters and opposition parties to raise spending on welfare and measures to offset rising prices.

Ishiba also has a slate of international engagements, including a summit of the Group of 20 big economies in Brazil Nov. 18 and 19. He is trying to arrange a stopover in the United States around the G20 summit to meet Trump.

Some Japanese officials fear that Trump might again hit Tokyo with protectionist trade measures and revive demands for it to pay more toward the cost of stationing US forces in the country.

These issues were largely smoothed over in Trump's first term, from 2017 to 2021, by the close ties between the president and Japan's then-premier, Shinzo Abe - a bond Ishiba seems keen to re-establish.

 

Top News / World+Biz / Politics

Japan / United States (US)

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

21h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

54m | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

1h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

2h | Videos
Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

2h | Videos