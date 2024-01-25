Japan plans to release 54.6 tons of water from Fukushima in 2024

Asia

BSS/TASS
25 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 02:32 pm

Related News

Japan plans to release 54.6 tons of water from Fukushima in 2024

There are currently over 1.34 mln tons of water at the NPP

BSS/TASS
25 January, 2024, 02:30 pm
Last modified: 25 January, 2024, 02:32 pm
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after it started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 25, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Bateman/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: A view of the Fukushima Daiichi nuclear power plant after it started releasing treated radioactive water into the Pacific Ocean, seen from the nearby Ukedo fishing port in Namie town, Fukushima Prefecture, Japan, Aug. 25, 2023. REUTERS/Tom Bateman/File Photo

Japan's Tokyo Electric Power (TEPCO) company plans to discharge 54.6 tons of purified wastewater from its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant (NPP) in fiscal year 2024 (from April 1 2024 to March 31, 2025), the Kyodo news agency said citing own sources.

The water will be divided into seven portions, the agency said.

Besides, TEPCO decided to postpone the extraction of melted nuclear core's fragments until October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

In March 2011, a tsunami knocked out power and cooling facilities at the Fukushima NPP, leading to a nuclear meltdown in three reactors, the destruction of their vessels, explosions and the release of large amounts of radioactive material.

To date, the plant and surrounding areas have been almost completely cleaned up. However, the water that is constantly poured into the destroyed reactors to cool down nuclear fuel fragments flows out through gaps highly contaminated with radioactive particles.

There are currently over 1.34 mln tons of water at the NPP. That said, the Japanese government decided to gradually treat and then discharge this water into the sea. The process, which is expected to take 30 to 40 years, caused tensions with a number of countries, namely China, despite being approved by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The water is treated through the Advanced Liquid Processing System (ALPS) and is also diluted with seawater but still contains tritium that cannot be removed. The maximum allowable concentration of tritium is 1,500 becquerels per liter, and the measurements that the Japanese officials and IAEA experts take in the ocean confirm that the treated water meets these parameters.

World+Biz

Japan / Fukushima

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Virginia: The Woolf among us

Virginia: The Woolf among us

55m | Features
Transition to competency-based learning saw the replacement of the traditional evaluation system with continuous assessment. Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin

Constant change, scant success: The fault in our curriculum

7h | Panorama
Toyota’s Allion and Premio are among the most popular brands among the Bangladeshi middle class, but Toyota stopped producing these cars in 2021. As a result, their price increased in the auction market. Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed

The middle class dream of owning a car is going up in smoke

4h | Panorama
A Royal Enfield Classics 350 motorcycle. Photo: Collected

Which Royal Enfield model is right for you? Here's what you need to know

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

Govt. issues over Tk2,000cr bonds to repay power companies' dues

15m | Videos
Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

Bhandari Mula: a famous vegetable all over the country

1h | Videos
US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

US School Removes Mirror from bathrooms

2h | Videos
Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

Delicious treacle in sugarcane juice

4h | Videos