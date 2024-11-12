Indonesian president starts US visit with call to Trump ahead of Biden meeting

Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto gestures as he attends the annual State of the Nation Address at the parliament building, ahead of the country&#039;s Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool//File Photo
Indonesian President-elect Prabowo Subianto gestures as he attends the annual State of the Nation Address at the parliament building, ahead of the country's Independence Day, in Jakarta, Indonesia, August 16, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ajeng Dinar Ulfiana/Pool//File Photo

Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto congratulated Donald Trump on his election victory in a phone call after landing in Washington on an official visit that includes a meeting with President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

Prabowo, who has said he will pursue a non-aligned foreign policy, posted a video of his call to Trump made after he arrived from China, where he had met with President Xi Jinping on his first overseas trip since taking office last month.

"Wherever you are, I'm willing to fly to congratulate you personally, sir," Prabowo said in the video of the call posted on his social media accounts.

"We'll do that, anytime you want," Trump replied.

Prabowo's office said he made the call on Monday after arriving in Washington. It did not immediately respond when asked if he is scheduled to meet Trump in person.

Trump described his election victory as amazing, and giving him a big mandate. "We had tremendous success. The most successful in over 100 years, they say," he said.

Trump also said the Indonesian President was "very respected," and praised his English, to which Prabowo, a former special forces commander, replied: "All my training is American, sir."

Prabowo expressed his shock over the assassination attempt on Trump during campaigning, and relief that he had survived.

"Yes, I got very lucky. I just happened to be in the right place with the right direction, otherwise I wouldn't be talking to you right now," Trump replied.

Prabowo also met with several US company representatives in Washington, his office said, including from Freeport McMoRan and energy company Chevron, and urged the companies to invest in Indonesia.

