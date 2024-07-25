Floods, flights cancelled as Typhoon Gaemi dumps heavy rain on Manila

Asia

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 12:19 pm

Related News

Floods, flights cancelled as Typhoon Gaemi dumps heavy rain on Manila

The storm, which is strengthening as it gusts towards Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing landslides and flooding over the past few days

Reuters
25 July, 2024, 12:15 pm
Last modified: 25 July, 2024, 12:19 pm
Residents wade through a flooded road following heavy rains brought by Typhoon Gaemi, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David
Residents wade through a flooded road following heavy rains brought by Typhoon Gaemi, in Marikina City, Metro Manila, Philippines, July 24, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Lisa Marie David

Heavy rain from Typhoon Gaemi has flooded the Philippine capital Manila and nearby cities, forcing authorities to shut schools, offices and cancel flights on Wednesday and declare a state of calamity in a region that is home to 13 million people.

The storm, which is strengthening as it gusts towards Taiwan, did not make landfall in the Philippines but has intensified seasonal monsoon rains, causing landslides and flooding over the past few days.

At least 12 people have died and more than 600,000 are displaced due to the storm, known locally as Typhoon Carina, the national disaster agency said. Water in some areas is neck-high.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Philippine coastguard said 260 passengers and 16 vessels were stranded in ports while airlines cancelled 114 flights out of Manila on Wednesday, the airport authority said.

The financial markets were also closed.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr told the disaster relief agencies to provide assistance and prepare supplies for isolated communities during a briefing on Wednesday, and the mayors of 16 cities in the Greater Manila region have asked for emergency funding, officials said.  

In the riverside city of Marikina, emergency workers waded through waist-deep waters and used rubber dinghies to rescue residents from their inundated homes.

Some people sheltered in churches among the statues of Catholic saints.

"The flood reached the second floor of our house, all our things are ruined, everything got wet, nothing was saved," Ladylyn Bernas, an evacuee at a nearby church, told Reuters.

Social media posts showed several vehicles stuck in water or floating down streets and highways.

The Philippines sees an average of 20 tropical storms annually, causing floods and deadly landslides.

Environment / Top News / World+Biz

Philippines / Typhoon Gaemi / flights cancelled / Flooding

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Qutub Shahi Tombs have mausoleums of the Qutub Shahi dynasty. PHOTO: TAREQ ONU

Hyderabad, the city of Nizams

4h | Explorer
The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

The last of the fax machines in Dhaka

12h | Panorama
Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

Why must the prepaid electricity metre users suffer?

12h | Panorama
Wedding bells ring soundless

Wedding bells ring soundless

2d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

"The current circumstances are challenging for us."

6d | Videos
Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

Battleground in Badda after police clash with BRAC University students

1w | Videos
"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

"Why aren't Apu and Bubly participating in the discussion?"

6d | Videos
Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

Road blockade and protest march in Khagrachhari

1w | Videos