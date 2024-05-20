Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 11:29 am

Factbox-What happens in Iran when a president dies in office?

Reuters

Reuters
20 May, 2024, 10:55 am
Last modified: 20 May, 2024, 11:29 am
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran May 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi looks on during a TV interview, in Tehran, Iran May 7, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi was killed in a helicopter crash, an Iranian official and Mehr news agency reported today (20 May). 

Below is a brief outline of what Iran's constitution says happens when a president is incapacitated or dies in office:

* If a president dies in office, article 131 of the Islamic Republic's constitution says that the first vice president - who is Mohammad Mokhber - takes over, with the confirmation of the supreme leader, who has the final say in all matters of state in Iran.

* A council consisting of the first vice president, the speaker of parliament and the head of the judiciary must arrange an election for a new president within a maximum period of 50 days.

Raisi was elected president in 2021 and, under the usual timetable, a presidential election had been due to take place in 2025. Under constitutional rules, it can now be expected to take place by early July.

