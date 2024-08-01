China, India to speed up border talks, says Chinese foreign ministry

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

China and India will speed up negotiations around a disputed border and continue to maintain peace and tranquility in the areas, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials from both countries held the 30th meeting of the China-India Border Affairs Consultation and Coordination Working Mechanism in New Delhi on Thursday, centered on hashing out a long simmering dispute over their shared Himalayan border, much of it poorly demarcated.

Relations had soured, but recently got back on track after leaders from both countries met to resolve issues.