China, India to speed up border talks, says Chinese foreign ministry

Asia

Reuters
01 August, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2024, 09:27 am

Related News

China, India to speed up border talks, says Chinese foreign ministry

Officials from both countries held the 30th meeting of the China-India Border Affairs Consultation and Coordination Working Mechanism in New Delhi on Thursday

Reuters
01 August, 2024, 08:30 am
Last modified: 01 August, 2024, 09:27 am
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo
Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi shake hands as they visit the Hubei Provincial Museum in Wuhan, Hubei province, China April 27, 2018. China Daily via REUTERS/File Photo

China and India will speed up negotiations around a disputed border and continue to maintain peace and tranquility in the areas, China's foreign ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

Officials from both countries held the 30th meeting of the China-India Border Affairs Consultation and Coordination Working Mechanism in New Delhi on Thursday, centered on hashing out a long simmering dispute over their shared Himalayan border, much of it poorly demarcated.

Relations had soured, but recently got back on track after leaders from both countries met to resolve issues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia / China

India / China

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Bangladesh economy: What lies ahead?

1h | Panorama
Four hours at the CMM Court premises

Four hours at the CMM Court premises

1d | Panorama
The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

The many nightmares of Bangladeshi freelancers

1d | Panorama
How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

How VPN became the lifeline of Bangladeshi netizens

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

25 injured as police baton charge on students, journalists in Barishal; 20 detained

14h | Videos
The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

The Supreme Court and DU area are hot around the ‘March for Justice’

13h | Videos
Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

Hania's Blood Will Never Be in Vain: Iran

11h | Videos
Top moments in Olympic history

Top moments in Olympic history

11h | Videos