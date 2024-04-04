Almost 100 aftershocks recorded overnight following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake

Asia

BSS/XINHUA
04 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 01:16 pm

Related News

Almost 100 aftershocks recorded overnight following Taiwan's 7.3-magnitude quake

The 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 7:58 am

BSS/XINHUA
04 April, 2024, 01:00 pm
Last modified: 04 April, 2024, 01:16 pm
A building teetered Wednesday after its first floor collapsed in an earthquake in Hualien, in Taiwan’s east. Photo: Central News Agency, via Associated Press
A building teetered Wednesday after its first floor collapsed in an earthquake in Hualien, in Taiwan’s east. Photo: Central News Agency, via Associated Press

A total of 96 aftershocks were recorded on Wednesday night and Thursday early morning following the 7.3-magnitude earthquake that jolted Taiwan, according to Taiwan's meteorological agency.

 The epicenters of all the aftershocks, which occurred from 11 pm Wednesday to 8:20 am Thursday (Beijing Time), were located in Hualien County's coastal area and nearby waters. The maximum earthquake intensity reached 4 magnitude, the agency said.

 The 7.3-magnitude earthquake jolted the sea area near Hualien of China's Taiwan at 7:58 am. Wednesday, killing nine people and injuring more than 1,000 people. A total of 101 people are trapped and 34 were missing as of 12 am Thursday, local authorities said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

 On Wednesday night, Xinhua correspondents stayed in Hualien at a homestay about 700 meters away from a building that collapsed after the earthquake. There were obvious tremors throughout the night.

 The aftershocks were particularly severe at around 2:30 and 3 am Thursday, prompting the authorities to issue a mobile phone earthquake warning to citizens.

 Xinhua correspondents reported seeing some houses with damaged walls, deformed pillars, and some wall collapses in Hualien City.

 On Wednesday evening, correspondents took a ride from Taitung north to Hualien and saw no obvious damage to the houses along the way.

 According to information released by the island's emergency disaster management agency and media reports, the earthquake caused relatively minor damage in areas other than Hualien, while the majority of the casualties and trapped people were in Hualien.

 According to statistics from Hualien County, there are 20 shelters established in the county.

 Early Thursday morning, an official of Hualien told reporters that the search and rescue efforts in Hualien were almost complete, with the exception of the Taroko Scenic Area, which was difficult to evacuate in time due to traffic disruptions.

 Search and rescue teams from all over Taiwan came to Hualien. Tents and daily necessities were provided to people who were temporarily staying in shelters due to damaged houses.

Top News / World+Biz

Taiwan / Earthquake / Aftershock

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Cambridge University Botanic Garden is home to 8,000 plant species representing every corner of the globe, including this Jade Vine. PHOTO: ADHIP ADITYA

A day out in the Cambridge University Botanic Garden

1h | Earth
Illustration: TBS

'Hello, can you speak English?': A dive into what happens when you respond to these suspicious calls

4h | Panorama
Aerial view of the Dali cargo vessel which crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge causing it to collapse in Baltimore, Maryland on 26 March. Photo: REUTERS

Will bridge collapse hurt global supply chains?

1d | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Manage your money: Personal finance tips for Gen Z

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

Delicious Chicken Afghani Biryani

54m | Videos
Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

Russia is going to remove Taliban from terrorist list

1h | Videos
No more shooting in Tabernas desert

No more shooting in Tabernas desert

2h | Videos
Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

Top 3 players with the highest value increases in 2024

16h | Videos