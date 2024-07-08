11 dead, 19 missing in Indonesia landslide

Asia

BSS/AFP
08 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 01:35 pm

Related News

11 dead, 19 missing in Indonesia landslide

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago, where abandoned sites attract locals who hunt for leftover gold ore without proper safety equipment

BSS/AFP
08 July, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 01:35 pm
In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers prepare to head out to the site of a landslide that killed a number of people, in Suwawa on Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, Monday. Photo: AP
In this photo released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers prepare to head out to the site of a landslide that killed a number of people, in Suwawa on Sulawesi Island, Indonesia, Monday. Photo: AP

At least 11 people are dead and 19 more are missing after heavy rains caused a landslide near an illegal gold mine on Indonesia's central island of Sulawesi, an official said Monday.

Unlicensed mines are common across the mineral-rich Southeast Asian archipelago, where abandoned sites attract locals who hunt for leftover gold ore without proper safety equipment.

The landslide hit a remote village in the Bone Bolango district of Gorontalo province late Saturday after spells of torrential rain, killing at least 11 and leaving more than a dozen still unaccounted for.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Eight people who have died have been evacuated. Five people survived but were injured, from light to heavy injuries", said local search and rescue agency head Heriyanto, who goes by one name, adding that three others who died had yet to be evacuated and 19 people were still missing.

Several bridges to the area collapsed and rescuers were having to travel to the site of the disaster by foot due to the difficult terrain, Heriyanto added.

At least 180 people had been deployed as part of the rescue operation, including police officers and soldiers, he said.

Indonesia is prone to landslides during the rainy season between November and April, but July is usually the dry season and heavy rains are rare.

In May, at least 15 people died after landslides and flooding in South Sulawesi province swept away dozens of houses and damaged roads.

A landslide in the same province the month before killed 20 people.

Top News / World+Biz

Indonesia / Landslide

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

7h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

6h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels
Archaea are extremophiles, capable of surviving in extreme conditions (like boiling hot springs). Photo: Anastassiya Bornstein

Third form of life makes energy in 'remarkable' ways, scientists discover

1d | Science

More Videos from TBS

Anti-quota protest: RU students block railway

Anti-quota protest: RU students block railway

38m | Videos
5 Bangladeshis died in a road accident in Dubai

5 Bangladeshis died in a road accident in Dubai

1h | Videos
Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

Leftists' Victory in France: Who Will Form the Government?

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

Bangla Blockade: Massive agitation by students

17h | Videos