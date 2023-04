The World Health Organization logo is pictured at the entrance of the WHO building, in Geneva, Switzerland, December 20, 2021. REUTERS/Denis Balibouse

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Sudan said on Tuesday there was a "high risk of biological hazard" after one of the sides in the Sudan fighting seized a laboratory.

Speaking to reporters in Geneva via video link, Nima Saeed Abid said that at least 459 people had been killed in fighting in Sudan and 4,072 injured.