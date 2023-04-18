US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, all people safe, says Blinken

Africa

Reuters
18 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:47 am

Related News

US diplomatic convoy fired on in Sudan, all people safe, says Blinken

Reuters
18 April, 2023, 10:45 am
Last modified: 18 April, 2023, 10:47 am
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah
Smoke rises in Omdurman, near Halfaya Bridge, during clashes between the Paramilitary Rapid Support Forces and the army as seen from Khartoum North, Sudan April 15, 2023. REUTERS/Mohamed Nureldin Abdallah

A US diplomatic convoy came under fire on Monday in Sudan, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday, adding that initial reports suggested that it was carried out by forces associated with Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces.

He said he spoke in separate phone conversations earlier on Tuesday to General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces, and General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, head of the RSF, and said that any danger posed to American diplomats was unacceptable.

World+Biz

US / Anthony Blinken / Sudan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Naser Ezaz Bijoy. Sketch: TBS

Cashless is priceless: Imagining a cashless life

36m | Thoughts
Photo: Collected

Feats of festival: Savoury and sweet Eid recipes

1h | Food
The long and short of all that Bidyanondo is accused of

The long and short of all that Bidyanondo is accused of

3h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Save The Date: Give Eidi in style

22h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

At what age kids should get a smartphone?

1h | Tech Talk
The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

The reason why CSGO hasn't been updated in a decade

1h | TBS Entertainment
Uttara BGB Market Fire

Uttara BGB Market Fire

18h | TBS Today
Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

Cox's Bazar hopes for more tourists

22h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

3
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

4
Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan
Economy

Dhaka, Moscow agree to settle Rooppur payments in Chinese yuan

5
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Compulsory Mangal Shobhajatra cancelled in schools, colleges 

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away