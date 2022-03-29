UN chopper shot down by rebels in east Congo, army says

29 March, 2022, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 29 March, 2022, 10:08 pm

The UN mission, known as MONUSCO, said earlier in the day that it had lost contact with the chopper in an area where rebels are staging an offensive

Photo: Wikimedia
Photo: Wikimedia

A helicopter belonging to the UN peacekeeping mission in Democratic Republic of Congo was shot down by M23 rebel fighters in eastern Congo with at least eight people on board, the Congolese army said in a statement on Tuesday.

The UN mission, known as MONUSCO, said earlier in the day that it had lost contact with the chopper in an area where rebels are staging an offensive.

The M23 group, which was driven out of Congo after an insurgency in 2012 and 2013, attacked two army positions near the border with Uganda and Rwanda on Monday and fighting continued into Tuesday.

The helicopter was shot down in an area controlled by the rebels while on a mission to track civilian population movements, said the Congolese army statement.

The army is working to find it and any potential survivors, it said.

