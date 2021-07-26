Tunisia police storm Al Jazeera office in Tunis

TBS Report
26 July, 2021, 08:40 pm
Last modified: 26 July, 2021, 08:46 pm

Tunisia police storm Al Jazeera office in Tunis

At least 20 heavily armed plainclothes police officers entered the office on Monday, Al Jazeera journalists in Tunis reported

Tunisian military forces guard the area around the parliament building in the capital Tunis on July 26, 2021, following protests in reaction to a move by the president last night to suspend the north African country's parliament and dismiss the Prime Minister. [Fethi Belaid/AFP]

Tunisian police has stormed Al Jazeera's bureau in the capital Tunis, expelling all the staff, after President Kais Saied late on Sunday ousted the government in a move his foes called a coup.

At least 20 heavily armed plainclothes police officers entered the office on Monday, Al Jazeera journalists in Tunis reported, saying the officers did not have warrants for the raid, reports the Al Jazeera.

"We did not receive any prior notice of the eviction of our office by the security forces," Lotfi Hajji, Al Jazeera's bureau chief in Tunisia, said.

Security forces involved in the raid said they were carrying out instructions from the country's judiciary and asked all journalists to leave.

Reporters said they were ordered by security officers to turn off their phones and were not allowed back into the building to retrieve their personal belongs.

The officers confiscated other equipment.

