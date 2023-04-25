Tunisia coastguards intercept boats carrying mostly Bangladeshi and Syrian migrants

Africa

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 11:28 am

Related News

Tunisia coastguards intercept boats carrying mostly Bangladeshi and Syrian migrants

TBS Report
25 April, 2023, 10:35 am
Last modified: 25 April, 2023, 11:28 am
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at a construction site in Sandton outside Johannesburg, South Africa June 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Workers are seen at a construction site in Sandton outside Johannesburg, South Africa June 20,2016. REUTERS/Siphiwe Sibeko/File Photo

A Tunisian coastguard operation off the coast of the port town of Sfax intercepted 372 migrants, usually from Bangladesh and Syria, attempting to leave the shores of the North African country in small and unseaworthy boats.

Last Monday, the coastguard used speedboats to intercept the migrant vessels 250km (200 miles) south of the capital Tunis, reports Africa News. 

According to reports, the migrants had planned to sail into international waters from where they had hoped to be rescued and taken to Europe.

During nightfall, when the seas are calm, migrants set off on a perilous journey only to be brought aboard a coastguard cutter and returned to Tunisia, say the officials. 

The boat intercepted on Monday mostly carried migrants from sub-Saharan West Africa. However, the majority of the time, they are occupied with citizens from Bangladesh and Syria. 

President Kais Saied's ordered a crackdown on sub-Saharan African migrants and lashed out at a perceived plot to erase Tunisia's identity in February has resulted in migrants getting kicked out of their accommodation and losing their jobs. Many spoke of suffering racist abuse in Tunisia.

Most of the migrants are reportedly fleeing war in their countries while others are just hoping to get jobs or join their families in Europe.

In 2023, coastguards have stopped 13,000 people attempting to depart by sea illegally.

Based on previous reports, Most migrants are released as soon as they are brought back to shore, with many hoping to attempt the trip again as soon as possible.

 

 

 

 

 

Top News / World+Biz

Migrant Boats / Tunisia / Bangladesh

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Gearoid Reidy. Sketch: TBS

Buffett and other billionaires agree: Tokyo's worth revisiting

14m | Thoughts
A walkway should be split in three zones. There should be an eight-foot space from the front of any structure, serving as the building’s external buffer zone. A pedestrian or walking zone, can be the next eight-foot space, which should only be utilised for continuous walking. There should be trees and other furnishing facilities like benches, street lamps, garbage cans and designated space for vendors in the following four-foot space. There should be inlets for a proper drainage system to avoid standing waters. To avoid random electric poles within the walkways, the electric lines can be placed beneath the ground. Illustration: TBS

Why our walkways are unwalkable

44m | Habitat
Teresa Albor, founder and designer of Re/DRESS. Re/DRESS creates their collections using almost 100% recycled textiles. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A partnership to promote RMG waste recycling in the country

3h | Panorama
Why our walkways are unwalkable

Why our walkways are unwalkable

16h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

Little Master Sachin Tendulkar turns 50

17h | TBS SPORTS
The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

The first working day, the mood of Eid holiday

18h | TBS Today
President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

President Abdul Hamid leaves Bangabhaban

19h | TBS Stories
Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

Lifestyle of forgotten people of Baunia

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

3
A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan
Crime

A Ctg shipbreaker and Tk2,000cr of unpaid loan

4
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Representational Image
Banking

Banks to run from 10am to 5pm after Eid holidays