Tanzania plane with over 40 aboard crashes into lake, 19 die, several rescued

At least 19 lives were lost after a small passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria as it was approaching an airport in Tanzania on Sunday. Lake Victoria which is Africa's largest lake by area was struck by the downed aircraft near Bukoba airport.

The plane had dozens of passengers on board as per officials although the fatalities in the crash remain undetermined. Earlier reports said as many as 26 people were rescued from the plane, agencies rep reported.

Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.

Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC further reported.

Videos shared widely on social media showed the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

Precision Air plane crashes into Lake Victoria while trying to land in Tanzania; no word on casualties pic.twitter.com/EpRrgPvAVB— BNO News (@BNONews) November 6, 2022

"We have managed to save quite a number of people," Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

"When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control," he further said said.

Rescue efforts were underway following the crash.