Tanzania plane with over 40 aboard crashes into lake, 19 die, several rescued

Africa

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 09:57 pm

Related News

Tanzania plane with over 40 aboard crashes into lake, 19 die, several rescued

Hindustan Times
06 November, 2022, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 09:57 pm
Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

At least 19 lives were lost after a small passenger plane crashed into Lake Victoria as it was approaching an airport in Tanzania on Sunday. Lake Victoria which is Africa's largest lake by area was struck by the downed aircraft near Bukoba airport.

Passenger plane with 40 onboard crashes into Lake Victoria in Tanzania

The plane had dozens of passengers on board as per officials although the fatalities in the crash remain undetermined. Earlier reports said as many as 26 people were rescued from the plane, agencies rep reported.

Tanzanian airline company Precision Air said the flight was coming from the coastal city of Dar es Salaam.

Rescue boats were deployed and emergency workers were continuing to rescue other passengers trapped in the plane, TBC further reported.

Videos shared widely on social media showed the plane mostly submerged in the lake.

"We have managed to save quite a number of people," Kagera province police commander William Mwampaghale was quoted as saying by Associated Press.

"When the aircraft was about 100 meters (328 feet) midair, it encountered problems and bad weather. It was raining and the plane plunged into the water. Everything is under control," he further said said.

Rescue efforts were underway following the crash.

Top News / World+Biz

Tanzania / Plane Crash

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

When looking for the best gym apparel, the most important aspects of your outfit are the materials, fit, and compression. Photos: Courtesy

Workout in style

14h | Mode
After a lethal pandemic recently retracted its claws of death, we again face an outbreak, a familiar foe. This photo was recently taken at Dhaka Shishu Hospital. Photo: Rajib Dhar

22 years with dengue and a flawed healthcare management system

15h | Panorama
Increasing frequency, intensity and duration of floods are affecting livelihoods and infrastructure in Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

COP27 must deliver on climate finance for Bangladesh

10h | Panorama
Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

Bangladesh fails to qualify for T20 World Cup Semis

1h | Videos
How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

How e-commerce works in Bangladesh

2h | Videos
Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

Alia, Ranbir welcome baby girl

4h | Videos
Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

Maradona’s ‘Hand of God’ ball goes for auction

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

3
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

4
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

5
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation

6
Pritom Hasan weds Shahtaj Monira Hashem. Photo: Snapshot
Splash

Pritom: On our very first date, I went out with both Shahtaj and my mother-in-law together