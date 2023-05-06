Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia

Africa

Reuters
06 May, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 11:10 am

Related News

Sudan's warring parties to meet for talks in Saudi Arabia

Reuters
06 May, 2023, 11:05 am
Last modified: 06 May, 2023, 11:10 am
Saudi Royal Navy officials help civilians onboard their ship to be evacuated to Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape the conflicts, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour
Saudi Royal Navy officials help civilians onboard their ship to be evacuated to Saudi Arabia from Sudan to escape the conflicts, in Port Sudan, Sudan, April 30, 2023. REUTERS/Mohammed Benmansour

Sudan's warring parties were set to meet on Saturday in the Saudi Red Sea city of Jeddah for talks, Riyadh and Washington said, as international mediators pressed to end a conflict that has killed hundreds of people and sent tens of thousands of refugees fleeing abroad.

Saudi Arabia and the United States welcomed the start of the "pre-negotiation talks" between the Sudanese army and its rival, the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), and urged both sides to actively engage and come to a ceasefire, a joint statement said.

Sudan's Forces of Freedom and Change, a political grouping leading an internationally backed plan to transfer to civilian rule, also welcomed the Jeddah talks on Saturday.

The Jeddah initiative is the first serious attempt to end the fighting that has crippled the Sudanese government and endangered the country's political transition following years of unrest and uprisings.

The conflict erupted on 15 April between the army of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and the RSF of commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, a former militia leader known as Hemedti, following the collapse of an internationally-backed plan for a new transition with civilian parties.

Sudan's armed forces said it sent a delegation to Jeddah on Friday evening as part of the initiative. The RSF did not immediately confirm its attendance, but both forces have said they will only discuss a humanitarian truce and not an end of the war.

Despite multiple ceasefire declarations, the fighting has showed no sign of abating.

However, Sudanese broadcasters said there was no exchange of gunfire in and around Khartoum in the early hours of Saturday.

Saudi Arabia has had close ties to Burhan and Hemedti, both of whom sent troops to help the Saudi-led coalition in its war against the Houthi group in Yemen.

The kingdom is also focused on security in the Red Sea - which it shares with Sudan - and which has been part of a vast economic plan for tourism called Saudi Vision 2030 and a strategic shipping lane for its oil exports.

Saudi Arabia's foreign minister, Prince Faisal bin Farhan, and US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Friday discussed a plan for the warring parties to reduce tensions, the kingdom said.

A group of countries led by Britain, the United States, Germany and Norway is set to request an urgent meeting of the UN Human Rights Council on the Sudan crisis next week, a document showed on Friday.

World+Biz

Sudan / Saudi Arabia

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Collected

The complex alliances shaping Sudan's conflict

1h | Panorama
Avenue of the baobabs near Morondava, Madagascar. Photo: Pat Hooper, Wikimedia Commons.

Tree of life: The journey of baobab from Africa to Bangladesh

2h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Supply Chain Optimisation: The key to success in today's business landscape

1d | Thoughts
Sketch:TBS

Is there any alternative to the DSA?

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

What should you do with headache?

What should you do with headache?

1d | TBS Health
50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

50 painters depict Buddha’s life in group art show

1d | TBS Stories
Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

Biman decides to purchase 2 cargo planes from Airbus

21h | TBS Insight
Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

Player who has overtaken Messi and Mbappe

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Teen who went viral for going to Malaysia in container drowns

2
Salman Muqtadir and his fiancé. Photo: Collected
Splash

Salman Muqtadir gets married

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Bangladesh becomes first country to get Saudi Arabia's e-visa facilities

4
Photo: Financial Times
Panorama

A change in global order: China and US at odds

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022