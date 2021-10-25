Sudan's Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

Africa

Reuters
25 October, 2021, 12:55 pm
Last modified: 25 October, 2021, 12:58 pm

Sudan's Hamdok moved to unknown location after refusing to support coup

It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and "defend their revolution"

Sudan&#039;s new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. Photo :Reuters
Sudan's new Prime Minister in the transitional government Abdalla Hamdok, speaks during a Reuters interview in Khartoum, Sudan August 24, 2019. Photo :Reuters

Sudan's Prime Minster Abdalla Hamdok was moved to an unknown location after refusing to issue a statement in support of an ongoing military coup, the information ministry said on Monday.

Joint military forces holding Hamdok under house arrest were pressuring him to issue a supportive statement, the information ministry said earlier on Monday.

Ministers, party leaders detained in apparent coup in Sudan - sources

It cited Hamdok calling on the Sudanese people to resist the coup attempt peacefully and "defend their revolution".

