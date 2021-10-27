Sudan's aviation authority suspends flights until Oct. 30
Sudan's civil aviation authority on Tuesday suspended all flights to and from Khartoum's international airport until early Saturday, its head told Reuters a day after the military seized power.
Ibrahim Adlan said the suspension was due to the current events in the country, adding that the airport will reopen at 2 a.m. local time (0000 GMT) on Saturday.
Sudanese airspace remains open to passing flights, he added.
Protesters took to the streets on Tuesday to demonstrate against the military takeover after a day of deadly clashes.