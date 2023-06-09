Sudan declares UN envoy Volker Perthes 'persona non grata'

Africa

BSS/AFP
09 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 01:22 pm

Related News

Sudan declares UN envoy Volker Perthes 'persona non grata'

BSS/AFP
09 June, 2023, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 09 June, 2023, 01:22 pm
File photo: UNB
File photo: UNB

The Sudanese government has declared United Nations envoy Volker Perthes "persona non grata", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs announced.

"The Government of the Republic of Sudan has notified the Secretary-General of the United Nations that it has declared Mr. Volker Perthes ... persona non grata as of today," the ministry said in a statement on Thursday, just weeks after army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan accused Perthes of stoking the country's conflict and requested his removal.

Perthes was in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia on Thursday for a series of diplomatic talks, according to the UN mission's Twitter feed.

Since late last year, Perthes and the UN mission he heads in war-torn Sudan have been targeted by military and Islamist-backed protests denouncing perceived foreign interference.

In a letter to the UN last month, Sudan's de facto leader Burhan blamed the envoy for exacerbating fighting between the army and the paramilitaries, accused him of not respecting "national sovereignty" and demanded he be replaced.

UN chief Antonio Guterres and members of the UN Security Council have stood by Perthes.

But last week, the Security Council voted to extend the UN Integrated Transition Assistance Mission in Sudan (UNITAMS)'s mandate for just six months.

Created in June 2020 to support Sudan's democratic transition after the fall of Omar al-Bashir a year earlier, UNITAMS had previously been renewed annually for a year.

World+Biz

Sudan / United Nations

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Infograph: TBS

Balancing lives and livelihoods: How can South Asia prepare for the next pandemic?

1h | Panorama
Earning more money isn’t exactly a priority for Messi, already one of the world’s richest athletes. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Lionel Messi chose Miami over Riyadh

1h | Panorama
Many stores at the solar wholesale markets are now half full. Or half empty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Empty stores and crowded corridors: How the solar market ran out in a week

3h | Panorama
Our failure to prevent curious onlookers from gathering around the herds is a hindrance to mitigating human-elephant conflict. Photo: Mohammed Mostafa Feeroz

Bleak and desolate? The future of elephants in northern Bangladesh

21h | Earth

More Videos from TBS

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

13 helpful tips to negotiate about job

18h | TBS Career
Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

Why did Messi turn away from Europe?

19h | TBS SPORTS
Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

Tips to getting sleep on a hot night

3h | TBS Health
Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

Breaching the Kakhovka dam – who benefits?

23h | TBS World

Most Read

1
bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership
Banking

bKash denied permission to pay $4.10 lakh for Argentina football partnership

2
Photo: Noor-A-Alam/TBS
Splash

The Night Dhaka did NOT vibe with Anuv Jain

3
Photo: TBS
Energy

2nd unit of Payra power plant to shut down over coal shortage

4
Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid
Energy

Country's first floating solar power plant connected to national grid

5
Photo: Screengrab from a video posted by a NSU student
Energy

'Will collapse any moment': NSU teachers, students raise concern after long power outage hit country's largest private uni

6
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed Paulash/TBS
Energy

LPG price drops by Tk13.42 per kg