Storm Freddy triggers floods in Malawi, killing at least 11

Africa

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 04:19 pm

Related News

Storm Freddy triggers floods in Malawi, killing at least 11

Reuters
13 March, 2023, 04:20 pm
Last modified: 13 March, 2023, 04:19 pm
Satellite imagery shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy approaching Madagascar in this undated satellite handout image obtained February 20, 2023. NASA Worldview/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Satellite imagery shows Tropical Cyclone Freddy approaching Madagascar in this undated satellite handout image obtained February 20, 2023. NASA Worldview/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

At least 11 people have died and 16 are missing around Malawi's second-largest city Blantyre after tropical storm Freddy brought torrential rains that triggered floods and landslides, police said on Monday.

Freddy, one of the strongest storms ever recorded in the southern hemisphere, is believed to also be the longest-lasting tropical cyclone, with the previous record held by a 31-day hurricane in 1994, according to the World Meteorological Organization.

It pummelled Mozambique for the second time in a month as a cyclone over the weekend before weakening as it moved inland towards Malawi.

The full extent of the damage and loss of life in Mozambique is not yet clear, as the power supply and phone signals were cut off in the affected area.

Malawi police spokesman Peter Kalaya told Reuters that the number of people killed and missing because of Freddy was likely to grow as it had affected 10 districts and so far numbers were only in for Blantyre.

He said rescue teams were looking for people in Chilobwe and Ndirande, two of the worst affected townships in Blantyre, where it was still raining on Monday and most residents were without power.

"Some missing people are feared buried in rubble and our team is working with other cooperating national agencies," Kalaya said.

Mozambique's public broadcaster TVM reported that one person was killed near the port of Quelimane when their house collapsed, bringing the number killed to at least 28 in Mozambique and Madagascar since Freddy first made landfall last month.

Mozambique has received more than a year's worth of rainfall in the past four weeks, and there has been concern that Freddy could cause rivers to burst in its path.

Scientists say climate change is making tropical storms stronger, as oceans absorb much of the heat from greenhouse gas emissions and when warm seawater evaporates heat energy is transferred to the atmosphere.

Top News / World+Biz

Malawi / Africa / Storm Freddy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Saudi Arabian Minister of State and national security adviser Musaad bin Mohammed Al Aiban (left) and Ali Shamkhani (right), Iran&#039;s Supreme National Security Council secretary, chat during a meeting in Beijing on Friday. Photo: Reuters

Saudi-Iran agreement is less than meets the eye

7h | Panorama
Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

Pamper your pet with pawsome accessories

7h | Brands
Photo: Courtesy

Greet the summer with cool shades

8h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

When death does not put an end to suffering

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

A pleasure tour for BSMMU kidney patients

5h | TBS Stories
The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

The cost of going to a movie theater in Pakistan is also high

5h | TBS Entertainment
Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

Bangladesh’s Sonia Akter is women’s singles champion

23h | TBS SPORTS
The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

The holiday market is being launched with a registration fee

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

2
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him
Sports

'Very sad mentality': Jamal's Argentina dream dashed as Sheikh Russel refuse to release him

5
SK Bashir Uddin: TBS sketch
Economy

A new net zero journey for new Akij breakaway

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 